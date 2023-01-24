QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2022

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $5,447,000, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,149,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, QNB reported net income of $15,921,000, or $4.47 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $16,492,000 or $4.64 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 1.24% and 14.38%, respectively, compared with 0.98% and 11.82%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2021.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021 due to growth in net interest income and the reversal of $850,000 in provision loan losses. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

 Three months ended,      Twelve months ended,       
   12/31/2022   12/31/2021   Variance   12/31/2022   12/31/2021   Variance  
QNB Bank$4,408,000  $3,537,000  $871,000  $16,445,000  $14,607,000  $1,838,000 
QNB Corp 1,039,000   612,000   427,000   (524,000)  1,885,000   (2,409,000)
Consolidated net income$5,447,000  $4,149,000  $1,298,000  $15,921,000  $16,492,000  $(571,000)

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $1,668,497,000 compared with $1,673,340,000 at December 31, 2021. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $145,835,000, or 21.1%, to $546,525,000, due primarily to the reduction in fair value of the portfolio, in response to the rise in interest rates during the period. The Bank participated in both rounds of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Loans receivable, excluding PPP, grew $124,470,000 to approximately $1,037,095,000 since December 31, 2021. Total deposits decreased $31,376,000 to $1,418,369,000. Short-term borrowing grew $92,851,000 to support loan growth.

“2022 ended well with continued solid performance results and growth at the Bank. Our earnings were the direct result of our core banking operations and were not supported by gains on the sale of investments, as in 2021,” stated David W. Freeman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “the quarter also showed improvement in net interest income and improved margins. Plus, loan outstandings, fueled by commercial growth, exceeded one billion for the first time in the bank’s history.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11,279,000 and $44,497,000, respectively, an increase of $471,000 and $2,370,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2021. Net interest margin was 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the same period in 2021. Net interest margin was 2.71% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2021.

The yield on earning assets was 3.49% for the fourth quarter 2022 compared with 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, the yield on earning assets was 3.18%, compared with 3.09% for the same period in 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03% for the quarter and 0.60% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 0.35% and 0.39% for the same periods in 2021.

Proceeds from average deposit growth, PPP loan forgiveness and short-term borrowings over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 38% of average earning assets in the twelve months of 2022 compared with 36% for the same period in 2021 and was the major contributor to the 11 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. Growth in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 27% of average earnings assets in the twelve months of 2022 compared with 23% for the same period in 2021. This increase in marketable securities as a percent of earnings assets also contributed to the increase in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB reversed $850,000 in provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to no provision in the fourth of quarter 2021. QNB received over $1,000,000 in payments on a non-performing loan during the fourth quarter of 2022. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $10,531,000 represents 1.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to $11,184,000, or 1.21% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $10,826,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, which are expected to be fully forgiven within the next several months and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance represents 1.02% of loans receivable. Net loan recoveries were $43,000 and $197,000 for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared with charge-offs of $30,000 and $100,000 for the same periods in 2021, respectively.   Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were both 0.02% of average loans receivable.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared with $11,672,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $14,109,000, or 1.53% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement.   At December 31, 2022, $3,435,000, or approximately 71% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, compared with $18,531,000 reported at December 31, 2021, and $22,193,000 at December 31, 2020.  

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,997,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $2,528,000 for the same period in 2021. There was a net realized loss of $227,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with a gain of $766,000 for the same period in 2021. Unrealized gain on the investment equity securities was $1,602,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a gain of $87,000 for the same period in 2021.   The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.32%.     

Fees for services to customers increased $36,000 to $404,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income increased $11,000 to $704,000 for the same period, due to card usage when comparing the two periods.   Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $24,000 to $184,000 attributable to decreased advisory income.

Net gain on sales of loans decreased $58,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations when comparing the periods.     Other non-interest income decreased $18,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to reduced merchant fee income of $14,000.  

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income was $5,731,000, a decrease of $4,050,000 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a negative change in fair value of the equity portfolio of $1,952,000. Realized gains on sales of securities was $266,000, a decline of $993,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.   Net gain on sale of loans decreased $589,000 when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations. Increases in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $288,000, $37,000, and $2,000, respectively.   Other non-interest income decreased $296,000 due primarily to a life insurance benefit of $193,000 realized during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $46,000 realized in the third quarter of 2022, and a $57,000 decrease in merchant income.     

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,119,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $8,135,000 for the same period in 2021. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $76,000, or 1.7%, to $4,464,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $158,000, to $3,870,000 during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 with increases in salaries of $268,000 partly offset by decreases om incentive bonus and related taxes of $150,000. Benefits expense decreased $234,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense decreased $14,000, to $1,259,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 due to security expense and equipment maintenance partially offset by increased software maintenance.

Other non-interest expense decreased $18,000, or 5.2%, when comparing fourth quarter 2022 with the same period in 2021 due to decreased FDIC insurance and marketing expense, partly offset by increased in third-party services.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense was $31,492,000, an increase of $495,000, or 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Provision for income taxes increased $508,000 to $1,560,000 in the fourth quarter 2022 due to increased pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate, compared with the same period in 2021. The effective tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were 22.3% and 18.7%, respectively, compared with 20.2% and 19.4%, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.  

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.   Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.   These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.   The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.


QNB Corp.  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)  
                 
(Dollars in thousands)                
                 
Balance Sheet (Period End)12/31/22 9/30/22   6/30/22  3/31/22  12/31/21 
Assets$1,668,497 $1,645,068 $1,646,695 $1,647,986 $1,673,340 
Cash and cash equivalents 15,899  17,218  17,094  13,260  13,390 
Investment securities               
Debt securities, AFS 546,525  555,710  609,567  656,846  692,360 
Equity securities 12,056  10,444  11,617  12,652  12,410 
Loans held-for-sale -  -  -  -  - 
Loans receivable 1,039,385  1,008,306  963,414  926,369  926,470 
Allowance for loan losses (10,531) (11,338) (11,297) (11,231) (11,184)
Net loans 1,028,854  996,968  952,117  915,138  915,286 
Deposits 1,418,369  1,476,668  1,467,728  1,451,753  1,449,745 
Demand, non-interest bearing 231,849  236,167  240,281  242,024  243,006 
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,011,071  1,065,472  1,065,638  1,046,074  1,038,366 
Time 175,449  175,029  161,809  163,655  168,373 
Short-term borrowings 161,327  92,896  77,836  76,738  68,476 
Long-term debt 10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000 
Shareholders' equity 70,958  58,124  83,738  102,498  136,494 
                
Asset Quality Data (Period End)               
Non-accrual loans$4,820 $6,337 $7,085 $7,272 $7,530 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing -  -  -  -  - 
Restructured loans 4,301  4,357  4,309  4,375  4,142 
Non-performing loans 9,121  10,694  11,394  11,647  11,672 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets -  -  -  -  - 
Non-performing assets$9,121 $10,694 $11,394 $11,647 $11,672 
                
Allowance for loan losses$10,531 $11,338 $11,297 $11,231 $11,184 
                
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.88% 1.06% 1.18% 1.26% 1.26%
Non-performing assets / Assets 0.55% 0.65% 0.69% 0.71% 0.70%
Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale 1.01% 1.12% 1.17% 1.21% 1.21%


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three months ended, Twelve months ended
For the period:12/31/229/30/226/30/223/31/2212/31/21 12/31/2212/31/21
         
Interest income$14,739 $13,546 $12,327 $11,809 $11,938  $52,421 $46,770 
Interest expense 3,460  2,167  1,224  1,073  1,130   7,924  4,643 
Net interest income 11,279  11,379  11,103  10,736  10,808   44,497  42,127 
Provision for loan losses (850) -  -  -  -   (850) 458 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,129  11,379  11,103  10,736  10,808   45,347  41,669 
Non-interest income:        
Fees for services to customers 404  423  403  384  368   1,614  1,326 
ATM and debit card 704  669  705  641  693   2,719  2,682 
Retail brokerage and advisory income 184  194  205  205  208   788  786 
Net realized gain on investment securities (227) -  457  36  766   266  1,806 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 1,602  (1,174) (1,446) (8) 87   (1,026) 926 
Net gain on sale of loans -  6  -  -  58   6  595 
Other 330  366  315  353  348   1,364  1,660 
Total non-interest income 2,997  484  639  1,611  2,528   5,731  9,781 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 4,464  4,371  4,205  4,266  4,540   17,306  17,453 
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,259  1,314  1,274  1,265  1,273   5,112  5,015 
Other 2,396  2,129  2,267  2,282  2,322   9,074  8,529 
Total non-interest expense 8,119  7,814  7,746  7,813  8,135   31,492  30,997 
Income before income taxes 7,007  4,049  3,996  4,534  5,201   19,586  20,453 
Provision for income taxes 1,560  634  647  824  1,052   3,665  3,961 
Net income$5,447 $3,415 $3,349 $3,710 $4,149  $15,921 $16,492 
         
Share and Per Share Data:        
Net income - basic$1.52 $0.96 $0.94 $1.04 $1.17  $4.47 $4.64 
Net income - diluted$1.52 $0.96 $0.94 $1.04 $1.17  $4.47 $4.64 
Book value$19.84 $16.25 $23.47 $28.81 $38.41  $19.84 $38.41 
Cash dividends$0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.35  $1.44 $1.40 
Average common shares outstanding
- basic		 3,577,587  3,567,987  3,559,185  3,552,854  3,549,584   3,564,481  3,553,949 
Average common shares outstanding
- diluted		 3,577,587  3,567,987  3,559,185  3,554,456  3,550,542   3,564,481  3,554,138 
         
QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three months ended, Twelve months ended
For the period:12/31/229/30/226/30/223/31/2212/31/21 12/31/2212/31/21
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average assets 1.24% 0.78% 0.79% 0.90% 0.98%  0.93% 1.04%
Return on average shareholders' equity 14.38% 9.20% 9.28% 10.60% 11.82%  10.90% 12.19%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.68% 2.72% 2.73% 2.71% 2.68%  2.71% 2.79%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 56.20% 64.88% 64.98% 62.35% 59.29%  61.82% 58.69%
Average shareholders' equity to total
average assets		 8.65% 8.53% 8.51% 8.43% 8.53%  8.54% 8.53%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$(43)$(41)$(66)$(47)$30  $(197)$100 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale -0.02% -0.02% -0.03% -0.02% 0.01%  -0.02% 0.01%
         
         
Balance Sheet (Average)        
Assets$1,737,679 $1,727,132 $1,700,600 $1,675,385 $1,672,267  $1,710,449 $1,585,627 
Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 673,117  691,010  710,856  710,109  690,792   696,158  565,924 
Loans receivable 1,020,102  984,968  944,773  918,602  918,631   967,438  928,017 
Deposits 1,462,654  1,475,668  1,458,921  1,444,049  1,440,611   1,460,416  1,359,100 
Shareholders' equity 150,281  147,296  144,688  141,986  139,227   146,088  135,324 


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)       
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
        
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 AverageAverage  AverageAverage 
 BalanceRateInterest BalanceRateInterest
Assets       
Investment securities:       
U.S. Treasury$298 1.50%$1 $- 0.00%$-
U.S. Government agencies 101,941 1.11  283  97,975 1.07  262
State and municipal 124,514 2.35  731  127,969 2.39  766
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 428,186 1.62  1,737  444,048 1.33  1,472
Corporate debt securities 6,647 4.38  73  6,710 4.33  72
Equities 11,531 3.50  102  14,090 3.14  111
Total investment securities 673,117 1.74  2,927  690,792 1.55  2,683
Loans:       
Commercial real estate 678,061 4.43  7,578  585,184 4.06  5,988
Residential real estate 106,045 3.47  920  98,233 3.35  823
Home equity loans 58,860 5.63  835  56,232 3.27  462
Commercial and industrial 152,183 6.14  2,357  154,080 4.90  1,903
Consumer loans 4,298 6.65  72  4,873 5.11  63
Tax-exempt loans 20,655 3.44  179  22,093 3.29  183
Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,020,102 4.64  11,941  920,695 4.06  9,422
Other earning assets 4,360 3.93  43  18,740 0.39  18
Total earning assets 1,697,579 3.49  14,911  1,630,227 2.95  12,123
Cash and due from banks 12,854     14,364   
Allowance for loan losses (11,351)    (11,220)  
Other assets 38,597     38,896   
Total assets$1,737,679    $1,672,267   
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Interest-bearing deposits:       
Interest-bearing demand$351,283 0.46  412 $329,406 0.19  154
Municipals 127,252 2.91  933  140,378 0.32  113
Money market 132,282 0.65  216  138,309 0.32  110
Savings 433,930 0.79  863  413,047 0.30  309
Time < $100 91,196 0.88  201  94,801 0.83  198
Time $100 through $250 60,200 1.38  209  51,425 0.74  96
Time > $250 25,103 1.05  66  24,673 0.77  48
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,221,246 0.94  2,900  1,192,039 0.34  1,028
Short-term borrowings 106,295 1.94  520  72,820 0.34  62
Long-term debt 10,000 1.57  40  10,000 1.57  40
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,337,541 1.03  3,460  1,274,859 0.35  1,130
Non-interest-bearing deposits 241,408     248,572   
Other liabilities 8,449     9,609   
Shareholders' equity 150,281     139,227   
Total liabilities and       
shareholders' equity$1,737,679    $1,672,267   
Net interest rate spread 2.46%   2.60% 
Margin/net interest income 2.68%$11,451  2.68%$10,993


Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale       


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)       
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)       
        
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 AverageAverage  AverageAverage 
 BalanceRateInterest BalanceRateInterest
Assets       
Investment securities:       
U.S. Treasury$524 1.18%$6 $- 0.00%$-
U.S. Government agencies 101,455 1.10  1,119  80,340 1.05  842
State and municipal 128,126 2.39  3,056  112,011 2.47  2,765
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 447,369 1.58  7,059  351,801 1.29  4,540
Corporate debt securities 6,673 4.37  291  7,291 4.01  292
Equities 12,011 3.32  399  14,481 3.02  437
Total investment securities 696,158 1.71  11,930  565,924 1.57  8,876
Loans:       
Commercial real estate 637,023 4.20  26,759  556,822 4.15  23,098
Residential real estate 104,397 3.34  3,484  95,241 3.41  3,244
Home equity loans 56,155 4.38  2,459  57,311 3.29  1,886
Commercial and industrial 145,579 5.10  7,432  193,491 4.75  9,189
Consumer loans 4,512 5.63  254  5,097 4.98  254
Tax-exempt loans 19,778 3.42  676  24,026 3.47  835
Total loans, net of unearned income* 967,444 4.24  41,064  931,988 4.13  38,506
Other earning assets 5,782 2.42  140  36,715 0.26  94
Total earning assets 1,669,384 3.18  53,134  1,534,627 3.09  47,476
Cash and due from banks 13,803     23,408   
Allowance for loan losses (11,287)    (11,157)  
Other assets 38,549     38,749   
Total assets$1,710,449    $1,585,627   
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Interest-bearing deposits:       
Interest-bearing demand$345,054 0.27  933 $307,258 0.20  624
Municipals 122,824 1.43  1,758  127,828 0.32  411
Money market 137,830 0.45  617  122,361 0.31  381
Savings 443,104 0.49  2,175  386,630 0.30  1,178
Time < $100 91,216 0.79  723  98,986 0.93  921
Time $100 through $250 52,314 0.93  489  52,693 0.86  454
Time > $250 25,296 0.83  209  26,833 0.96  257
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,217,638 0.57  6,904  1,122,589 0.38  4,226
Short-term borrowings 106,295 1.00  861  72,820 0.36  258
Long-term debt 10,000 1.57  159  10,000 1.57  159
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,333,933 0.60  7,924  1,205,409 0.39  4,643
Non-interest-bearing deposits 242,778     236,511   
Other liabilities 8,069     9,545   
Shareholders' equity 146,088     135,324   
Total liabilities and       
shareholders' equity$1,730,868    $1,586,789   
Net interest rate spread 2.58%   2.70% 
Margin/net interest income 2.71%$45,210  2.79%$42,833
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale       

 

        











    

        

        
