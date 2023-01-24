Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth
Highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in Marten’s history
Best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any year since Marten became a public company

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 3.2% improvement in net income to $25.5 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $24.7 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 – Marten’s sixteenth consecutive year-over-year increase in quarterly profitability. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income improved 29.2% to $110.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $85.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for 2021.

    
    
Operating Results Comparison 
    
 Percentage Percentage Percentage Percentage Percentage
 Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase
 Three Months Year Year Year Year
 Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2021 vs. 2020 2020 vs. 2019 2019 vs. 2018
               
Operating revenue20.9 29.8 11.4% 3.7% 7.1%
               
Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges15.8% 23.1% 8.3% 6.8% 8.6%
               
Operating income6.9% 28.3% 19.8% 21.9% 8.7%
               
Net income3.2% 29.2% 22.9% 13.8% 11.0%
     
     

Operating revenue improved 20.9% to $322.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $266.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 15.8% to $269.7 million for the 2022 quarter from $232.9 million for the 2021 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $52.9 million for the 2022 quarter from $34.0 million for the 2021 quarter, reflecting significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating revenue improved 29.8% to $1.264 billion for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $973.6 million for 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 23.1% to $1.053 billion for 2022 from $855.9 million for 2021. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $210.4 million for 2022 from $117.7 million for 2021.

Operating income improved 6.9% to $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $30.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income improved 28.3% to $143.3 million for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $111.7 million for 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 89.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 88.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 87.8% for the 2022 quarter and 86.8% for the 2021 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 88.7% for 2022 and 88.5% for 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.4% for 2022, the best ratio for any year since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Consistent. Strong. Profitable. Organic Growth.”

“Our talented, disciplined people earned our sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth, overcoming a freight environment made more challenging with additional pressure from rail service weakness and severe weather. In 2022, we attained our fifth consecutive year with each of our then-highest operating revenue and operating income – and our third consecutive year with our then-best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since Marten became a public company in 1986.”

“Our organic expansion throughout 2022 also provides momentum for continued profitable growth as we began 2023 with 425 more of the industry’s top drivers than we employed at the beginning of 2022.”

   
Operating Results Since the Pandemic Began – Percentage Increase Over Same Quarter of Prior Year 
   
 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
                      
Operating revenue20.9% 29.1% 41.8% 28.8% 17.4% 16.3% 9.4% 2.0% 4.7% 0.5% 0.1%
                      
Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges15.8% 21.8% 32.1% 23.8% 12.5% 12.8% 5.0% 2.5% 8.8% 3.8% 4.7%
                      
Operating income6.9% 18.5% 43.5% 49.4% 20.0% 16.8% 12.9% 33.1% 36.0% 21.8% 26.6%
                      
Net income3.2% 20.6% 47.8% 52.9% 26.1% 17.9% 18.1% 31.3% 24.5% 8.8% 19.4%
  

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

      
 December 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information)2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$80,600  $56,995 
Receivables:       
Trade, net 120,702   99,003 
Other 7,218   6,971 
Prepaid expenses and other 27,320   23,980 
Total current assets 235,840   186,949 
        
Property and equipment:       
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,074,832   956,476 
Accumulated depreciation (346,665)  (274,199)
Net property and equipment 728,167   682,277 
Other noncurrent assets 1,672   1,464 
Total assets$965,679  $870,690 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$37,299  $20,150 
Insurance and claims accruals 45,747   42,014 
Accrued and other current liabilities 41,264   31,395 
Total current liabilities 124,310   93,559 
Deferred income taxes 137,041   125,163 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 409   291 
Total liabilities 261,760   219,013 
        
Stockholders’ equity:       
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, and 83,034,404 shares at December 31, 2021, issued and outstanding 811   830 
Additional paid-in capital 47,188   85,718 
Retained earnings 655,920   565,129 
Total stockholders’ equity 703,919   651,677 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$965,679  $870,690 
        
        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

      
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share information)2022  2021  2022  2021 
                
Operating revenue$322,584  $266,876  $1,263,878  $973,644 
                
Operating expenses (income):               
Salaries, wages and benefits 104,722   88,577   390,304   317,962 
Purchased transportation 60,599   54,592   249,792   193,221 
Fuel and fuel taxes 55,567   36,435   218,571   131,288 
Supplies and maintenance 15,180   11,592   55,700   45,459 
Depreciation 29,625   25,964   111,014   102,562 
Operating taxes and licenses 2,712   2,498   10,763   10,534 
Insurance and claims 12,417   10,649   50,513   41,987 
Communications and utilities 2,538   2,030   9,177   8,350 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (2,957)  (4,436)  (13,379)  (16,295)
Other 9,398   8,298   38,079   26,887 
                
Total operating expenses 289,801   236,199   1,120,534   861,955 
                
Operating income 32,783   30,677   143,344   111,689 
                
Other (520)  (16)  (827)  (43)
                
Income before income taxes 33,303   30,693   144,171   111,732 
                
Income taxes expense 7,789   5,963   33,817   26,304 
                
Net income$25,514  $24,730  $110,354  $85,428 
                
Basic earnings per common share$0.31  $0.30  $1.35  $1.03 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$0.31  $0.30  $1.35  $1.02 
                
Dividends declared per common share$0.06  $0.04  $0.24  $0.66 
                
                

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)       

              
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2022  2021  2022 vs. 2021  2022 vs. 2021 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$108,565  $91,848  $16,717   18.2%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 22,759   14,345   8,414   58.7 
Total Truckload revenue 131,324   106,193   25,131   23.7 
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 87,985   73,928   14,057   19.0 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 23,775   14,994   8,781   58.6 
Total Dedicated revenue 111,760   88,922   22,838   25.7 
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 22,863   23,275   (412)  (1.8)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 6,390   4,627   1,763   38.1 
Total Intermodal revenue 29,253   27,902   1,351   4.8 
                
Brokerage revenue 50,247   43,859   6,388   14.6 
                
Total operating revenue$322,584  $266,876  $55,708   20.9%
                
Operating income:               
Truckload$13,414  $14,750  $(1,336)  (9.1)%
Dedicated 12,877   8,321   4,556   54.8 
Intermodal 728   3,328   (2,600)  (78.1)
Brokerage 5,764   4,278   1,486   34.7 
Total operating income$32,783  $30,677  $2,106   6.9%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 89.8%  86.1%        
Dedicated 88.5   90.6         
Intermodal 97.5   88.1         
Brokerage 88.5   90.2         
Consolidated operating ratio 89.8%  88.5%        
                
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:               
Truckload 87.6%  83.9%        
Dedicated 85.4   88.7         
Intermodal 96.8   85.7         
Brokerage 88.5   90.2         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 87.8%  86.8%        
                
                

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

              
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Year  Year  Year 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2022  2021  2022 vs. 2021  2022 vs. 2021 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$411,448  $346,289  $65,159   18.8%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 89,014   50,377   38,637   76.7 
Total Truckload revenue 500,462   396,666   103,796   26.2 
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 336,973   276,883   60,090   21.7 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 92,119   52,559   39,560   75.3 
Total Dedicated revenue 429,092   329,442   99,650   30.2 
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 100,452   87,468   12,984   14.8 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 29,313   14,777   14,536   98.4 
Total Intermodal revenue 129,765   102,245   27,520   26.9 
                
Brokerage revenue 204,559   145,291   59,268   40.8 
                
Total operating revenue$1,263,878  $973,644  $290,234   29.8%
                
Operating income:               
Truckload$59,392  $51,032  $8,360   16.4%
Dedicated 50,566   36,395   14,171   38.9 
Intermodal 10,639   9,479   1,160   12.2 
Brokerage 22,747   14,783   7,964   53.9 
Total operating income$143,344  $111,689  $31,655   28.3%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 88.1%  87.1%        
Dedicated 88.2   89.0         
Intermodal 91.8   90.7         
Brokerage 88.9   89.8         
Consolidated operating ratio 88.7%  88.5%        
                
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:               
Truckload 85.6%  85.3%        
Dedicated 85.0   86.9         
Intermodal 89.4   89.2         
Brokerage 88.9   89.8         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 86.4%  87.0%        
                
                

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

      
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Truckload Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$131,324  $106,193  $500,462  $396,666 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$4,683  $4,663  $4,898  $4,315 
Average tractors(1) 1,763   1,499   1,611   1,539 
Average miles per trip 504   515   510   516 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.9%  10.4%  11.1%  10.1%
Total miles (in thousands) 39,303   35,679   149,868   147,192 
                
Dedicated Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$111,760  $88,922  $429,092  $329,442 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$3,925  $3,592  $3,963  $3,377 
Average tractors(1) 1,706   1,566   1,631   1,572 
Average miles per trip 345   330   341   322 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.1%  1.2%  1.1%  1.0%
Total miles (in thousands) 34,910   32,491   136,310   128,256 
                
Intermodal Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$29,253  $27,902  $129,765  $102,245 
Loads 7,255   8,102   31,862   32,987 
Average tractors 181   152   175   143 
                
Brokerage Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$50,247  $43,859  $204,559  $145,291 
Loads 25,713   19,345   95,615   66,512 
                
At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:               
Total tractors(1) 3,660   3,204         
Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.7   1.4         
Total trailers 5,753   5,299         
Average age of company trailers (in years) 3.9   3.3         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.6   1.7         
Total refrigerated containers 802   634         


      
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands)2022  2021  2022  2021 
                
Net cash provided by operating activities$56,268  $43,295  $219,489  $171,204 
Net cash (used for) investing activities (42,542)  (21,592)  (134,958)  (123,734)
Net cash (used for) financing activities (4,618)  (48,608)  (60,926)  (56,602)
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 81,105   82,983   81,692   82,872 
Diluted 81,391   83,420   81,959   83,408 
                


(1 )Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 96 and 93 tractors as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

