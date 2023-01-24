Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth
Highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in Marten’s history
Best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any year since Marten became a public company
MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 3.2% improvement in net income to $25.5 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $24.7 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 – Marten’s sixteenth consecutive year-over-year increase in quarterly profitability. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income improved 29.2% to $110.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $85.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for 2021.
|Operating Results Comparison
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Increase
|Increase
|Increase
|Increase
|Increase
|Three Months
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022 vs. 2021
|2022 vs. 2021
|2021 vs. 2020
|2020 vs. 2019
|2019 vs. 2018
|Operating revenue
|20.9
|%
|29.8
|%
|11.4
|%
|3.7
|%
|7.1
|%
|Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges
|15.8
|%
|23.1
|%
|8.3
|%
|6.8
|%
|8.6
|%
|Operating income
|6.9
|%
|28.3
|%
|19.8
|%
|21.9
|%
|8.7
|%
|Net income
|3.2
|%
|29.2
|%
|22.9
|%
|13.8
|%
|11.0
|%
Operating revenue improved 20.9% to $322.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $266.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 15.8% to $269.7 million for the 2022 quarter from $232.9 million for the 2021 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $52.9 million for the 2022 quarter from $34.0 million for the 2021 quarter, reflecting significantly higher fuel prices.
Operating revenue improved 29.8% to $1.264 billion for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $973.6 million for 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 23.1% to $1.053 billion for 2022 from $855.9 million for 2021. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $210.4 million for 2022 from $117.7 million for 2021.
Operating income improved 6.9% to $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $30.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income improved 28.3% to $143.3 million for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $111.7 million for 2021.
Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 89.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 88.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 87.8% for the 2022 quarter and 86.8% for the 2021 quarter.
Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 88.7% for 2022 and 88.5% for 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.4% for 2022, the best ratio for any year since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.
Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Consistent. Strong. Profitable. Organic Growth.”
“Our talented, disciplined people earned our sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth, overcoming a freight environment made more challenging with additional pressure from rail service weakness and severe weather. In 2022, we attained our fifth consecutive year with each of our then-highest operating revenue and operating income – and our third consecutive year with our then-best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since Marten became a public company in 1986.”
“Our organic expansion throughout 2022 also provides momentum for continued profitable growth as we began 2023 with 425 more of the industry’s top drivers than we employed at the beginning of 2022.”
|Operating Results Since the Pandemic Began – Percentage Increase Over Same Quarter of Prior Year
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Operating revenue
|20.9
|%
|29.1
|%
|41.8
|%
|28.8
|%
|17.4
|%
|16.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|2.0
|%
|4.7
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.1
|%
|Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges
|15.8
|%
|21.8
|%
|32.1
|%
|23.8
|%
|12.5
|%
|12.8
|%
|5.0
|%
|2.5
|%
|8.8
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.7
|%
|Operating income
|6.9
|%
|18.5
|%
|43.5
|%
|49.4
|%
|20.0
|%
|16.8
|%
|12.9
|%
|33.1
|%
|36.0
|%
|21.8
|%
|26.6
|%
|Net income
|3.2
|%
|20.6
|%
|47.8
|%
|52.9
|%
|26.1
|%
|17.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|31.3
|%
|24.5
|%
|8.8
|%
|19.4
|%
Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share information)
|2022
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|80,600
|$
|56,995
|Receivables:
|Trade, net
|120,702
|99,003
|Other
|7,218
|6,971
|Prepaid expenses and other
|27,320
|23,980
|Total current assets
|235,840
|186,949
|Property and equipment:
|Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other
|1,074,832
|956,476
|Accumulated depreciation
|(346,665
|)
|(274,199
|)
|Net property and equipment
|728,167
|682,277
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,672
|1,464
|Total assets
|$
|965,679
|$
|870,690
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|37,299
|$
|20,150
|Insurance and claims accruals
|45,747
|42,014
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|41,264
|31,395
|Total current liabilities
|124,310
|93,559
|Deferred income taxes
|137,041
|125,163
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|409
|291
|Total liabilities
|261,760
|219,013
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, and 83,034,404 shares at December 31, 2021, issued and outstanding
|811
|830
|Additional paid-in capital
|47,188
|85,718
|Retained earnings
|655,920
|565,129
|Total stockholders’ equity
|703,919
|651,677
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|965,679
|$
|870,690
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating revenue
|$
|322,584
|$
|266,876
|$
|1,263,878
|$
|973,644
|Operating expenses (income):
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|104,722
|88,577
|390,304
|317,962
|Purchased transportation
|60,599
|54,592
|249,792
|193,221
|Fuel and fuel taxes
|55,567
|36,435
|218,571
|131,288
|Supplies and maintenance
|15,180
|11,592
|55,700
|45,459
|Depreciation
|29,625
|25,964
|111,014
|102,562
|Operating taxes and licenses
|2,712
|2,498
|10,763
|10,534
|Insurance and claims
|12,417
|10,649
|50,513
|41,987
|Communications and utilities
|2,538
|2,030
|9,177
|8,350
|Gain on disposition of revenue equipment
|(2,957
|)
|(4,436
|)
|(13,379
|)
|(16,295
|)
|Other
|9,398
|8,298
|38,079
|26,887
|Total operating expenses
|289,801
|236,199
|1,120,534
|861,955
|Operating income
|32,783
|30,677
|143,344
|111,689
|Other
|(520
|)
|(16
|)
|(827
|)
|(43
|)
|Income before income taxes
|33,303
|30,693
|144,171
|111,732
|Income taxes expense
|7,789
|5,963
|33,817
|26,304
|Net income
|$
|25,514
|$
|24,730
|$
|110,354
|$
|85,428
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.03
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.02
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.66
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022 vs. 2021
|2022 vs. 2021
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|108,565
|$
|91,848
|$
|16,717
|18.2
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|22,759
|14,345
|8,414
|58.7
|Total Truckload revenue
|131,324
|106,193
|25,131
|23.7
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|87,985
|73,928
|14,057
|19.0
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|23,775
|14,994
|8,781
|58.6
|Total Dedicated revenue
|111,760
|88,922
|22,838
|25.7
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|22,863
|23,275
|(412
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|6,390
|4,627
|1,763
|38.1
|Total Intermodal revenue
|29,253
|27,902
|1,351
|4.8
|Brokerage revenue
|50,247
|43,859
|6,388
|14.6
|Total operating revenue
|$
|322,584
|$
|266,876
|$
|55,708
|20.9
|%
|Operating income:
|Truckload
|$
|13,414
|$
|14,750
|$
|(1,336
|)
|(9.1
|)%
|Dedicated
|12,877
|8,321
|4,556
|54.8
|Intermodal
|728
|3,328
|(2,600
|)
|(78.1
|)
|Brokerage
|5,764
|4,278
|1,486
|34.7
|Total operating income
|$
|32,783
|$
|30,677
|$
|2,106
|6.9
|%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|89.8
|%
|86.1
|%
|Dedicated
|88.5
|90.6
|Intermodal
|97.5
|88.1
|Brokerage
|88.5
|90.2
|Consolidated operating ratio
|89.8
|%
|88.5
|%
|Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
|Truckload
|87.6
|%
|83.9
|%
|Dedicated
|85.4
|88.7
|Intermodal
|96.8
|85.7
|Brokerage
|88.5
|90.2
|Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges
|87.8
|%
|86.8
|%
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022 vs. 2021
|2022 vs. 2021
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|411,448
|$
|346,289
|$
|65,159
|18.8
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|89,014
|50,377
|38,637
|76.7
|Total Truckload revenue
|500,462
|396,666
|103,796
|26.2
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|336,973
|276,883
|60,090
|21.7
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|92,119
|52,559
|39,560
|75.3
|Total Dedicated revenue
|429,092
|329,442
|99,650
|30.2
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|100,452
|87,468
|12,984
|14.8
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|29,313
|14,777
|14,536
|98.4
|Total Intermodal revenue
|129,765
|102,245
|27,520
|26.9
|Brokerage revenue
|204,559
|145,291
|59,268
|40.8
|Total operating revenue
|$
|1,263,878
|$
|973,644
|$
|290,234
|29.8
|%
|Operating income:
|Truckload
|$
|59,392
|$
|51,032
|$
|8,360
|16.4
|%
|Dedicated
|50,566
|36,395
|14,171
|38.9
|Intermodal
|10,639
|9,479
|1,160
|12.2
|Brokerage
|22,747
|14,783
|7,964
|53.9
|Total operating income
|$
|143,344
|$
|111,689
|$
|31,655
|28.3
|%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|88.1
|%
|87.1
|%
|Dedicated
|88.2
|89.0
|Intermodal
|91.8
|90.7
|Brokerage
|88.9
|89.8
|Consolidated operating ratio
|88.7
|%
|88.5
|%
|Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
|Truckload
|85.6
|%
|85.3
|%
|Dedicated
|85.0
|86.9
|Intermodal
|89.4
|89.2
|Brokerage
|88.9
|89.8
|Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges
|86.4
|%
|87.0
|%
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Truckload Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|131,324
|$
|106,193
|$
|500,462
|$
|396,666
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|4,683
|$
|4,663
|$
|4,898
|$
|4,315
|Average tractors(1)
|1,763
|1,499
|1,611
|1,539
|Average miles per trip
|504
|515
|510
|516
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|11.9
|%
|10.4
|%
|11.1
|%
|10.1
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|39,303
|35,679
|149,868
|147,192
|Dedicated Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|111,760
|$
|88,922
|$
|429,092
|$
|329,442
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|3,925
|$
|3,592
|$
|3,963
|$
|3,377
|Average tractors(1)
|1,706
|1,566
|1,631
|1,572
|Average miles per trip
|345
|330
|341
|322
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|1.1
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.0
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|34,910
|32,491
|136,310
|128,256
|Intermodal Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|29,253
|$
|27,902
|$
|129,765
|$
|102,245
|Loads
|7,255
|8,102
|31,862
|32,987
|Average tractors
|181
|152
|175
|143
|Brokerage Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|50,247
|$
|43,859
|$
|204,559
|$
|145,291
|Loads
|25,713
|19,345
|95,615
|66,512
|At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
|Total tractors(1)
|3,660
|3,204
|Average age of company tractors (in years)
|1.7
|1.4
|Total trailers
|5,753
|5,299
|Average age of company trailers (in years)
|3.9
|3.3
|Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)
|1.6
|1.7
|Total refrigerated containers
|802
|634
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|56,268
|$
|43,295
|$
|219,489
|$
|171,204
|Net cash (used for) investing activities
|(42,542
|)
|(21,592
|)
|(134,958
|)
|(123,734
|)
|Net cash (used for) financing activities
|(4,618
|)
|(48,608
|)
|(60,926
|)
|(56,602
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|81,105
|82,983
|81,692
|82,872
|Diluted
|81,391
|83,420
|81,959
|83,408
|(1 )
|Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 96 and 93 tractors as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(2)
|Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.