QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $99.1 Million for the Full Year 2022

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Fourth quarter net income of $30.9 million, or $1.81 per diluted share
  • Adjusted fourth quarter net income (non-GAAP) of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share
  • Record quarterly net interest income of $65.2 million
  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.62% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.93%
  • Nonperforming assets improved by 51% and represent 0.11% of total assets
  • Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.93% and total risk-based capital to 14.47%

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Annual net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $114.9 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, an increase of 14.8% and 8.5%, respectively, excluding one-time expenses associated with the Guaranty Bank acquisition
  • Full year loan and lease growth of 14.6%, excluding PPP and Guaranty Bank acquired loans (non-GAAP)

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $29.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively. For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.69. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income and diluted EPS were $27.0 million and $1.71, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $27.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

 For the Quarter Ended 
 December 31,September 30,December 31, 
$ in millions (except per share data)202220222021 
Net Income$30.9$29.3$27.0 
Diluted EPS$1.81$1.71$1.71 
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*$31.1$28.9$27.4 
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*$1.83$1.69$1.73 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another quarter of strong results, enabling us to achieve record annual net income. Our full year performance was driven by robust loan growth, increased net interest income and excellent credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team accomplished this while successfully closing and integrating our largest acquisition to date, where we significantly strengthened our Company’s position in the vibrant Southwest Missouri region. We enter 2023 with a solid loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, a healthy net interest margin and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on continuing to execute on our differentiated business model and commitment to relationship banking, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

Record Net Interest Income of $65.2 Million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The significant increase in net interest income was due to higher acquisition-related net accretion and the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $65.1 million, an increase of $936 thousand, or 5.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.62% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.93%, compared to 3.46% and 3.71% in the prior quarter, respectively. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher acquisition-related net accretion, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs.

“Our tax-equivalent NIM expanded by 22 basis points during the fourth quarter, benefiting from higher acquisition-related net accretion. For the full year, we delivered an improved net interest margin, driven primarily by our asset-sensitive balance sheet in this rising interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While we are very pleased with the expansion in our NIM during 2022, our focus in 2023 will be protecting our attractive margin despite the continuing volatile interest rate environment.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.7% for the Quarter and 14.6% for the Full Year

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases grew $130.3 million to a total of $6.1 billion, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loans and leases grew $1.5 billion. When excluding PPP loans and loans added in the acquisition of Guaranty Bank (non-GAAP), loans grew $679.3 million, or 14.6%. Deposits grew $43.2 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis during the quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Deposits were relatively static when excluding the impact of the Guaranty Bank acquisition.

“Our strong market positions combined with our experienced bankers, led to continued gains in market share over the course of the year, driving growth in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Mr. Helling. “We believe this is also a testament to the underlying economic resiliency across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2023 between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”

Noninterest Income of $21.2 Million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up slightly from $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated $11.3 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, up from $10.5 million in the third quarter and within our guidance range. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $11.3 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance,” added Mr. Gipple. “The demand for low-income housing remains healthy and the economics associated with these tax credit projects continue to be favorable. Our pipeline for this business is strong and capital markets revenue has averaged just over $10 million per quarter for the last four quarters. Therefore, we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $40 to $48 million for the full year 2023.”

Noninterest Expenses of $49.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $49.7 million, compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record full year performance, partially offset by lower professional and data processing fees due to the completion of the core conversion at Guaranty Bank and other cost savings.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $8.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022. The significant reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of payoffs of several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2022 were fairly static at 2.68% and 1.08%, respectively, as compared to 2.35% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2022.

As a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL to total loans/leases was 1.43%, compared to 1.51% as of September 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.47%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.41% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.38%, 9.21% and 7.68% as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased and retired 100,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.37 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 930,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $10.0 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and strong earnings offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans and $6.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
 As of 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
 20222022202220222021 
       
 (dollars in thousands) 
       
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET      
       
Cash and due from banks$59,723$86,282$92,379$50,540$37,490 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 124,270 71,043 56,532 66,390 87,662 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 928,102 879,450 879,918 823,311 810,215 
Net loans/leases 6,051,165 5,918,121 5,705,478 4,753,082 4,601,411 
Intangibles 16,759 17,546 18,333 8,856 9,349 
Goodwill 137,607 137,607 137,607 74,066 74,066 
Derivatives 177,631 185,037 97,455 107,326 222,220 
Other assets 453,580 434,963 405,239 292,248 253,719 
Total assets$7,948,837$7,730,049$7,392,941$6,175,819$6,096,132 
       
Total deposits$5,984,217$5,941,035$5,820,657$4,839,689$4,922,772 
Total borrowings 825,894 701,491 583,166 443,270 170,805 
Derivatives 200,701 209,479 113,305 116,193 225,135 
Other liabilities 165,301 140,972 132,675 108,743 100,410 
Total stockholders' equity 772,724 737,072 743,138 667,924 677,010 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,948,837$7,730,049$7,392,941$6,175,819$6,096,132 
       
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO      
Loan/lease mix:      
Commercial and industrial - revolving$296,869$332,996$322,258$263,441$248,483 
Commercial and industrial - other 1,451,693 1,415,996 1,403,689 1,374,221 1,346,602 
Total commercial and industrial 1,748,562 1,748,992 1,725,947 1,637,662 1,595,085 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 629,367 627,558 628,565 439,257 421,701 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 963,239 920,876 889,530 679,898 646,500 
Construction and land development* 1,192,061 1,149,503 1,080,372 863,116 918,571 
Multi-family* 963,803 933,118 860,742 711,682 600,412 
Direct financing leases 31,889 33,503 40,050 43,330 45,191 
1-4 family real estate 499,529 487,508 473,141 379,613 377,361 
Consumer 110,421 107,552 99,556 73,310 75,311 
Total loans/leases$6,138,871$6,008,610$5,797,903$4,827,868$4,680,132 
Less allowance for credit losses 87,706 90,489 92,425 74,786 78,721 
Net loans/leases$6,051,165$5,918,121$5,705,478$4,753,082$4,601,411 
       
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $743 million, or 62%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $728 million, or 76%.
.
       
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO      
Securities mix:      
U.S. government sponsored agency securities$16,981$20,527$20,448$21,380$23,328 
Municipal securities 779,450 724,204 710,638 667,245 639,799 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 66,215 68,844 81,247 86,381 94,323 
Asset backed securities 18,728 19,630 19,956 23,233 27,124 
Other securities 46,908 46,443 47,827 25,270 25,839 
Total securities$928,282$879,648$880,116$823,509$810,413 
Less allowance for credit losses 180 198 198 198 198 
Net securities$928,102$879,450$879,918$823,311$810,215 
       
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS      
Deposit mix:      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,262,981$1,315,555$1,514,005$1,275,493$1,268,788 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,875,497 3,904,303 3,758,566 3,181,685 3,232,633 
Time deposits 744,593 672,133 540,074 382,268 421,348 
Brokered deposits 101,146 49,044 8,012 243 3 
Total deposits$5,984,217$5,941,035$5,820,657$4,839,689$4,922,772 
       
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS      
Borrowings mix:      
Overnight FHLB advances (1)$415,000$335,000$400,000$290,000$15,000 
Other short-term borrowings 129,630 85,180 1,070 1,190 3,800 
Subordinated notes 232,662 232,743 133,562 113,890 113,850 
Junior subordinated debentures 48,602 48,568 48,534 38,190 38,155 
Total borrowings$825,894$701,491$583,166$443,270$170,805 
       
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 4.60%.  
       



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
   For the Quarter Ended
   December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
   2022 202220222022 2021 
        
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $94,037 $79,267$68,205$51,062 $52,020 
Interest expense  28,819  18,498 8,805 5,329  5,507 
Net interest income  65,218  60,769 59,400 45,733  46,513 
Provision for credit losses (1)  -  - 11,200 (2,916) (3,227)
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $65,218 $60,769$48,200$48,649 $49,740 
        
        
Trust department fees $2,644 $2,537$2,497$2,963 $2,843 
Investment advisory and management fees  918  921 983 1,036  1,047 
Deposit service fees  2,142  2,214 2,223 1,555  1,644 
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans  468  641 809 493  922 
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans  50  50 - 19  227 
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue  11,338  10,545 13,004 6,422  12,982 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  755  605 350 346  470 
Debit card fees  1,500  1,453 1,499 1,007  1,072 
Correspondent banking fees  257  189 244 277  266 
Loan related fee income  614  652 682 480  536 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives  (267) 904 432 906  97 
Other   800  384 59 129  879 
Total noninterest income $21,219 $21,095$22,782$15,633 $22,985 
        
        
Salaries and employee benefits $32,594 $29,175$29,972$23,627 $24,809 
Occupancy and equipment expense  6,027  6,033 5,978 3,937  3,723 
Professional and data processing fees  3,769  4,477 4,365 3,671  3,866 
Acquisition costs  (424) 315 1,973 1,851  624 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  668  62 4,796 -  - 
Disposition costs  -  - - -  5 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  1,605  1,497 1,394 1,310  1,316 
Loan/lease expense  411  390 761 267  606 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (117) 19 59 (1) - 
Advertising and marketing  1,562  1,437 1,198 761  1,679 
Communication  587  639 584 403  481 
Supplies   337  289 237 246  274 
Bank service charges  563  568 610 541  553 
Correspondent banking expense  210  218 213 199  200 
Intangibles amortization  787  787 787 493  508 
Payment card processing  599  477 626 262  298 
Trust expense  166  227 195 187  208 
Other   353  1,136 500 571  262 
Total noninterest expense $49,697 $47,746$54,248$38,325 $39,412 
        
Net income before income taxes $36,740 $34,118$16,734$25,957 $33,313 
Federal and state income tax expense  5,834  4,824 1,492 2,333  6,304 
Net income  $30,906 $29,294$15,242$23,624 $27,009 
        
Basic EPS $1.83 $1.73$0.88$1.51 $1.73 
Diluted EPS $1.81 $1.71$0.87$1.49 $1.71 
        
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,855,973  16,900,968 17,345,324 15,625,112  15,582,276 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,047,976  17,110,691 17,549,107 15,852,256  15,838,246 
        
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
       



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
   For the Year Ended
   December 31, December 31,
    2022   2021 
      
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
INCOME STATEMENT    
Interest income $292,571  $200,155 
Interest expense  61,451   21,922 
Net interest income  231,120   178,233 
Provision for credit losses (1)  8,284   3,486 
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $222,836  $174,747 
      
      
Trust department fees $10,641  $11,206 
Investment advisory and management fees  3,858   4,080 
Deposit service fees  8,134   6,132 
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans  2,411   4,397 
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans  119   227 
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue  41,309   60,992 
Securities losses, net  -   (88)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  2,056   1,838 
Debit card fees  5,459   4,216 
Correspondent banking fees  967   1,114 
Loan related fee income  2,428   2,268 
Fair value gain on derivatives  1,975   170 
Other   1,372   3,870 
Total noninterest income $80,729  $100,422 
      
      
Salaries and employee benefits $115,368  $100,907 
Occupancy and equipment expense  21,975   15,918 
Professional and data processing fees  16,282   14,579 
Acquisition costs  3,715   624 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  5,526   - 
Disposition costs  -   13 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  5,806   4,475 
Loan/lease expense  1,829   1,671 
Net income from and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (40)  (1,420)
Advertising and marketing  4,958   4,254 
Communication  2,213   1,798 
Supplies   1,109   1,053 
Bank service charges  2,282   2,173 
Correspondent banking expense  840   799 
Intangibles amortization  2,854   2,032 
Payment card processing  1,964   1,412 
Trust expense  775   758 
Other   2,560   2,656 
Total noninterest expense $190,016  $153,702 
      
Net income before income taxes $113,549  $121,467 
Federal and state income tax expense  14,483   22,562 
Net income  $99,066  $98,905 
      
Basic EPS $5.94  $6.30 
Diluted EPS $5.87  $6.20 
      
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,681,844   15,708,744 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,890,007   15,944,708 
      
(1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
 As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, December 31,  December 31,December 31,
  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021   2022  2021 
         
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
         
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Common shares outstanding 16,795,942  16,885,485  17,064,347  15,579,605  15,613,460    
Book value per common share (1)$46.01 $43.65 $43.55 $42.87 $43.36    
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)$36.82 $34.46 $34.41 $37.55 $38.02    
Closing stock price$49.64 $50.94 $53.99 $56.59 $56.00    
Market capitalization$833,751 $860,147 $921,304 $881,650 $874,354    
Market price / book value 107.90% 116.70% 123.97% 132.00% 129.15%   
Market price / tangible book value 134.83% 147.81% 156.90% 150.71% 147.30%   
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$5.95 $5.86 $6.14 $6.68 $6.30    
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)8.35 x 8.70 x 8.79 x 8.47 x 8.88 x    
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 7.93% 7.68% 8.11% 9.60% 9.87%   
         
         
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Beginning balance$737,072 $743,138 $667,924 $677,010 $649,814    
Net income 30,906  29,294  15,242  23,624  27,009    
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 9,959  (24,783) (24,286) (27,340) 295    
Common stock cash dividends declared (1,013) (1,012) (1,059) (938) (935)   
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares -  -  117,214  -  -    
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (5,037) (10,485) (33,016) (4,416) -    
Other (5) 837  920  1,119  (16) 827    
Ending balance$ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010    
         
         
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):        
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47% 14.38% 13.40% 14.50% 14.77%   
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.08% 9.88% 10.18% 11.27% 11.46%   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.61% 9.56% 9.61% 10.78% 10.46%   
Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.41% 9.21% 9.46% 10.61% 10.76%   
         
         
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS         
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.58% 1.53% 0.83% 1.55% 1.76%  1.37% 1.68%
Return on average total equity (annualized) 16.32% 15.39% 7.74% 13.81% 16.23%  13.24% 15.52%
Net interest margin 3.62% 3.46% 3.53% 3.30% 3.29%  3.49% 3.30%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.93% 3.71% 3.74% 3.50% 3.50%  3.73% 3.49%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 57.50% 58.32% 66.01% 62.45% 56.71%  60.93% 55.16%
Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.23% 77.73% 78.42% 78.17% 76.77%  77.23% 76.77%
Gross loans and leases / total deposits 102.58% 101.14% 99.61% 99.76% 95.07%  102.58% 95.07%
Effective tax rate 15.88% 14.14% 8.92% 8.99% 18.92%  12.75% 18.57%
Full-time equivalent employees (9) 973  956  968  749  726   973  726 
         
         
AVERAGE BALANCES         
Assets$7,800,229 $7,652,463 $7,324,470 $6,115,127 $6,121,446  $7,206,180 $5,890,042 
Loans/leases 6,043,359  5,916,100  5,711,471  4,727,478  4,608,111   5,604,074  4,456,461 
Deposits 6,029,455  5,891,198  5,867,444  4,903,354  4,983,869   5,676,546  4,776,575 
Total stockholders' equity 757,419  761,428  788,204  684,126  665,698   748,032  637,190 
         
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).       
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).    
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.        
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.    
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. 
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.   
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.      
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.        
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.      
         



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN           
             
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost
             
  (dollars in thousands)
             
Fed funds sold $30,754$2963.82% $16,224$1002.45% $3,334$10.09%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 62,581 5043.20%  54,799 3812.76%  161,514 630.15%
Securities (1)  971,930 10,0744.14%  946,096 9,6024.05%  810,334 7,5143.70%
Restricted investment securities 39,954 6286.15%  42,638 6746.18%  18,929 2314.78%
Loans (1)  6,043,359 88,0885.78%  5,916,100 72,9694.89%  4,608,111 47,0104.05%
Total earning assets (1)$7,148,578$99,5905.53% $6,975,857$83,7264.76% $5,602,222$54,8193.89%
             
Interest-bearing deposits$3,968,081$17,6551.77% $3,862,556$10,8891.12% $3,231,477$2,4010.29%
Time deposits  746,819 3,4761.85%  593,490 1,6811.12%  442,835 9630.86%
Short-term borrowings 19,591 2114.28%  11,376 842.94%  2,484 10.12%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 351,033 3,5073.91%  418,239 2,5842.42%  4,141 30.31%
Other borrowings - -0.00%  4,239 534.93%  - -0.00%
Subordinated debentures 232,689 3,3125.69%  181,177 2,5185.56%  113,829 1,5545.46%
Junior subordinated debentures 48,583 6575.29%  48,551 6895.56%  38,132 5845.99%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$5,366,796$28,8182.13% $5,119,628$18,4981.43% $3,832,898$5,5060.57%
             
Net interest income (1) $70,772   $65,228   $49,313 
Net interest margin (2)  3.62%   3.46%   3.29%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.93%   3.71%   3.50%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.61%   3.65%   3.49%
             
             
  For the Year Ended    
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021  
  Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost    
             
  (dollars in thousands)    
             
Fed funds sold $14,436$4102.84% $1,964$20.10%    
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 63,448 1,0891.72%  116,421 1730.15%    
Securities (1)  910,712 36,3593.99%  804,636 29,5043.66%    
Restricted investment securities 35,554 2,0685.73%  19,386 9504.83%    
Loans (1)  5,604,074 268,9854.80%  4,456,461 179,7384.03%    
Total earning assets (1)$6,628,224$308,9114.66% $5,398,868$210,3673.90%    
             
Interest-bearing deposits$3,715,017$35,3590.95% $3,058,917$8,6210.28%    
Time deposits  568,245 7,0031.23%  448,191 4,6791.04%    
Short-term borrowings 8,637 2993.46%  6,281 50.08%    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 286,474 6,9542.39%  23,389 700.30%    
Other borrowings 1,068 534.96%  - -0.00%    
Subordinated debentures 165,685 9,2005.55%  115,398 6,2725.44%    
Junior subordinated debentures 45,497 2,5835.60%  38,067 2,2765.90%    
Total interest-bearing liabilities$4,790,623$61,4511.28% $3,690,243$21,9230.59%    
             
Net interest income (1) $247,460   $188,444     
Net interest margin (2)  3.49%   3.30%    
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.73%   3.49%    
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.60%   3.47%    
             
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
 As of 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
 
  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021  
       
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
       
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES      
Beginning balance$90,489 $92,425 $74,786 $78,721 $80,670  
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans -  -  5,902  -  -  
Credit loss expense (1) 1,013  331  12,141  (3,849) (2,045) 
Loans/leases charged off (3,960) (2,489) (620) (456) (375) 
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 164  222  216  370  471  
Ending balance$ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721  
       
       
NONPERFORMING ASSETS       
Nonaccrual loans/leases (2)$8,765 $17,511 $23,574 $2,744 $2,759  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 5  3  268  4  1  
Total nonperforming loans/leases 8,770  17,514  23,842  2,748  2,760  
Other real estate owned 133  177  205  -  -  
Other repossessed assets -  340  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming assets$ 8,903 $ 18,031 $ 24,047 $ 2,748 $ 2,760  
       
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS      
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.11% 0.23% 0.33% 0.04% 0.05% 
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases 1.43% 1.51% 1.59% 1.55% 1.68% 
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 1000.07% 516.67% 387.66% 2721.47% 2852.21% 
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06% 0.04% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 
       
       
       
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)      
Special mention (rating 6)$98,333 $63,973 $54,558 $63,622 $62,510  
Substandard (rating 7) 66,021  77,317  83,048  54,491  53,159  
Doubtful (rating 8) -  -  -  -  -  
 $164,354 $141,290 $137,606 $118,113 $115,669  
       
Criticized loans (4)$164,354 $141,290 $137,606 $118,113 $115,669  
Classified loans (5) 66,021  77,317  83,048  54,491  53,159  
       
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.68% 2.35% 2.37% 2.45% 2.47% 
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.08% 1.29% 1.43% 1.13% 1.14% 
       
(1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(2) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. 
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance. 
       



QCR Holding, Inc.   
Consolidated Financial Highlights   
(Unaudited)   
            
   For the Quarter EndedFor the Year Ended
   December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
   (dollars in thousands)
            
 TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,312,013  $2,218,166  $2,142,345     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  306,396   298,640   266,588     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,185,500   2,108,614   2,030,279     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  1,297,812   1,270,426   1,168,606     
 Guaranty Bank (2)  2,146,474   2,107,407   882,885     
            
 TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,730,187  $1,741,472  $1,849,313     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,686,959   1,627,202   1,504,992     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  1,071,146   1,036,998   1,020,548     
 Guaranty Bank (2)  1,587,477   1,632,107   590,164     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,828,267  $1,806,776  $1,650,234     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  309,930   300,753   270,274     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,644,989   1,579,437   1,437,808     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  988,370   973,083   866,952     
 Guaranty Bank (2)  1,677,245   1,649,313   725,139     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  106%  104%  89%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  98%  97%  96%    
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  92%  94%  85%    
 Guaranty Bank  106%  101%  123%    
            
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  79%  81%  77%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  75%  75%  71%    
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  76%  77%  74%    
 Guaranty Bank  78%  78%  82%    
            
 ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.46%  1.59%  1.82%    
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  3.11%  3.13%  3.55%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.49%  1.54%  1.73%    
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  1.38%  1.45%  1.69%    
 Guaranty Bank  1.37%  1.42%  1.27%    
            
 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.36%  1.41%  1.86%  1.55%  1.63%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2.73%  2.83%  2.56%  2.63%  2.85%
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  1.75%  1.31%  1.50%  1.40%  1.17%
 Guaranty Bank (3) (4)  2.06%  1.76%  1.82%  1.36%  1.73%
            
 NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (5)          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.56%  3.65%  3.48%  3.61%  3.36%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (6)  4.37%  4.02%  3.66%  3.93%  3.62%
 Community State Bank - Ankeny (7)  4.06%  3.69%  3.52%  3.77%  3.66%
 Guaranty Bank (8)  4.58%  4.10%  3.49%  4.18%  3.56%
            
 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
 INTEREST MARGIN, NET          
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $98  $5  $21  $158  $190 
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  505   62   30  $628   468 
 Guaranty Bank  5,118   1,047   89  $7,932   844 
 QCR Holdings, Inc. (9)  (33)  (34)  (52) $(137)  (162)
            
(1)Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.
(3)Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. 
(4)Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(5)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(6)Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(7)Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(8)Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(9)Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)          
           
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $772,724  $737,072  $743,138  $667,924  $677,010 
Less: Intangible assets  154,366   155,153   155,940   82,922   83,415 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $618,358  $581,919  $587,198  $585,002  $593,595 
           
Total assets (GAAP) $7,948,837  $7,730,049  $7,392,941  $6,175,819  $6,096,132 
Less: Intangible assets  154,366   155,153   155,940   82,922   83,415 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $7,794,471  $7,574,896  $7,237,001  $6,092,897  $6,012,717 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.93%  7.68%  8.11%  9.60%  9.87%
           
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
              
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31,December 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022  2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
              
Net income (GAAP) $30,906  $29,294  $15,242  $23,624  $27,009  $99,066 $98,905 
              
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):             
Income:             
Securities losses, net  -   -   -   -   -  $- $(69)
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net  (211)  714   342   715   77   1,560 $135 
Gain on sale of loan  -   -   -   -   -   - $28 
Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $(211) $714  $342  $715  $77  $1,560 $94 
              
Expense:             
Disposition costs  -   -   -   -   3   -  10 
Acquisition costs (2)  (517)  321   1,932   1,462   493   3,198  493 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  529   48   3,789   -   -   4,366  - 
Separation agreement  -   -   -   -   -   -  734 
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)  -   -   8,651   -   -   8,651  - 
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3) -   -   1,140   -   -   1,140  - 
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $12  $369  $15,512  $1,462  $496  $17,355 $1,237 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $31,129  $28,949  $30,412  $24,371  $27,428  $114,861 $100,048 
              
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)             
              
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $31,129  $28,949  $30,412  $24,371  $27,428  $114,861 $100,048 
              
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,855,973   16,900,968   17,345,324   15,625,112   15,582,276   16,681,844  15,708,744 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,047,976   17,110,691   17,549,107   15,852,256   15,838,246   16,890,007  15,944,708 
              
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):             
Basic $1.85  $1.71  $1.75  $1.56  $1.76  $6.89 $6.37 
Diluted $1.83  $1.69  $1.73  $1.54  $1.73  $6.80 $6.27 
              
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)             
              
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $31,129  $28,949  $30,412  $24,371  $27,428  $114,861 $100,048 
              
Average Assets $7,800,229  $7,652,463  $7,324,470  $6,115,127  $6,121,446  $7,206,180 $5,890,042 
              
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.60%  1.51%  1.66%  1.59%  1.79%  1.59% 1.70%
              
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)             
              
Net interest income (GAAP) $65,218  $60,769  $59,400  $45,733  $46,513  $231,120 $178,233 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)  5,554   4,459   3,396   2,933   2,800   16,340  10,211 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $70,772  $65,228  $62,796  $48,666  $49,313  $247,460 $188,444 
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  5,688   1,080   1,695   118   88   8,581  1,340 
Adjusted net interest income $65,084  $64,148  $61,101  $48,548  $49,225  $238,879 $187,104 
              
Average earning assets $7,148,578  $6,975,857  $6,742,095  $5,625,813  $5,602,222  $6,628,224 $5,398,868 
              
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.62%  3.46%  3.53%  3.30%  3.29%  3.49% 3.30%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.93%  3.71%  3.74%  3.50%  3.50%  3.73% 3.49%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.61%  3.65%  3.64%  3.50%  3.49%  3.60% 3.47%
              
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)             
              
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $49,697  $47,746  $54,248  $38,325  $39,412  $190,016 $153,702 
              
Net interest income (GAAP) $65,218  $60,769  $59,400  $45,733  $46,513  $231,120 $178,233 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  21,219   21,095   22,782   15,633   22,985   80,729  100,422 
Total income $86,437  $81,864  $82,182  $61,366  $69,498  $311,849 $278,655 
              
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)  57.50%  58.32%  66.01%  62.45%  56.71%  60.93% 55.16%
              
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING ACQUIRED AND PPP LOANS             
Total loans and leases $6,138,871  $6,008,610  $5,797,903  $4,827,868  $4,680,132  $6,138,871 $4,680,132 
Less: Acquired loans (7)  -   -   807,599   -   -   807,599  - 
Less: PPP loans  69   79   79   6,340   28,181   69  28,181 
Total loans and leases, excluding acquired and PPP loans $6,138,802  $6,008,531  $4,990,225  $4,821,528  $4,651,951  $5,331,203 $4,651,951 
              
Loan growth annualized, excluding acquired and PPP loans  8.67%  14.54%  14.00%  14.58%  12.03%  14.60% 16.94%
              
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective tax rate of 13.62%.
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022.
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective tax rate.
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(7) Loan balances acquired from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022 are excluded.