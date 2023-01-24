Imperial Capital Hires Senior Credit Sales Professional Marc Litofsky

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital” or “Company”) announced today the addition of senior high yield/distressed sales professional, Marc Litofsky, as the Company continues to add industry talent to its credit sales and trading platform. Mr. Litofsky, a credit sales and trading veteran with over twenty-two years of Wall Street experience, joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director based in New York.

“We are pleased to welcome Marc to Imperial Capital and are excited to add the quality of his experience, market creditability and long-standing client relationships to our team,” said Denji Yiu, Head of US Fixed Income Sales. “Imperial Capital is uniquely positioned to hire senior sales and trading professionals in a constricting employment market amidst current global markets uncertainty.”

Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Litofsky spent 22 years at Credit Suisse, 18 of which were in High Yield/Distressed Sales and 4 as an Energy Analyst. He began his career as a CPA with Price Waterhouse after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Syracuse University.

