Global Online Education Market Size To Grow USD 180.29 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 23.12% | Revenue, Price, Demand, Sale Analysis & Facts

New York, United States , Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Education Market Size to grow from USD 29.87 billion in 2021 to USD 180.29 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.12% during the forecast period. The online education market has grown due to the increasing demand for a convenient way to study from anywhere and anytime. Moreover, the market also witnessed growth during the COVID-19 pandemic when the education system completely shifted to online e-learning platforms.





Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Global Online Education Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Virtual Class, Learning Management System, Mobile and Others) By End User (Government, Academic (K-12 Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training), Corporate (SMBS and Large Enterprises) and Individual) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.





The mobile segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the online education market is categorized into virtual classes, learning management systems, mobile and others. The mobile segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The mobile segment is rising due to the increased demand for digital gadgets to attend online lectures anywhere, which ultimately leads to the growth of the online education market.

The academics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the online education market is categorized into government, academic (K-12 education, higher education and vocational training), corporate (SMBS and large enterprises) and individual. The academics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. With a significant market share in online education, offering synchronous and asynchronous delivery methods, online discussion boards, chat rooms, and video conferencing the academics segment will boost the growth of the online education market.





North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Online Education Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market. The rise in online education enrolments in the region propels the growth of the online education market. Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Online Education Market include Skills2learn Limited, Tata Interactive Systems, Byjus, Coursera, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., City and Guilds Group, Docebo, Aptara Inc., Mcgraw-hill education, K12 Inc., Citrix Education Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Learning Pool, Edmodo, Sap Se, Lynda.com, Blackboard Inc., Udemy Inc., edX Inc., 2U Inc., Linkedin Corp., Pearson Plc, and Ambow Education Holding Limited.

Some of the Key Developments:

In July 2021, to expand its new and innovative education solutions, Byjus acquired Epic U.S.-based kid's learning platform.

In October 2021, Blackboard and Anthology collaborated to provide a data-driven, personalized learning experience at every stage of the learner's journey across the global education community.





