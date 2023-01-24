Home Security System Market Size to Touch USD 106.3 Billion By 2030 As Per Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Security System Market Size gathered USD 51.9 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 106.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Home Security System Market Overview

The home security system market is rising at a good pace. The home security system consists of a wide range of products and services catering to various consumer needs and preferences. These systems typically consist of a combination of surveillance cameras, motion detectors, alarm systems, and remote monitoring capabilities, among other features. The market is highly diverse and competitive, with a plethora of vendors offering innovative and technologically advanced solutions. Advancements in internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) have further added to the diversity of offerings in the market, with smart home integration and automated response capabilities becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As the demand for home security continues to rise, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing crime rates, growing realization about home security, and the high amount of adoption of smart home technology.

Home Security System Market Highlights and Statistics

The global Home security system market size in 2021 stood at USD 51,900 Million and is set to reach USD 106,300 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

The rising incidence of crimes, coupled with the rising necessity about home security, is expected to drive the market growth.

The independent home segment is expected to be the market leading segment and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of home security systems in residential buildings.

The DIY segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the ease of installation and cost-effectiveness of these systems.

North America shall be the dominant region in the home security system market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of home security systems in the region.

Key players operating in the market include ADT LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, and Vivint, Inc.

Home Security System Market Report Coverage:

Market Home Security System Market Home Security System Market Size 2021 USD 51.9 Billion Home Security System Market Forecast 2030 USD 106.3 Billion Home Security System Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.6% Home Security System Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Home Security System Market Base Year 2021 Home Security System Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Home Type, By Security, By System, By Services, And By Geography Home Security System Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ADT, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Control4 Corporation, Godrej, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Resideo Technology, Scout Security Schneider Electric, and STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Home Security System Market

Smart home devices integration: Home security systems devices are becoming more integrated with smart home technology, allowing homeowners to control their security systems remotely through their smartphones or smart devices.

DIY installation: Many companies are now offering do-it-yourself installation options, making it easier and more affordable for homeowners to install security systems.

Demand for home monitoring services and video surveillance: Video surveillance is becoming more popular, with many systems now offering high-definition cameras and remote viewing capabilities.

Wireless technology: Wireless technology is becoming more prevalent in home security systems, making them easier to install and more flexible in terms of placement.

Increased focus on cybersecurity: With the rise of cyber attacks, home security companies are placing a greater emphasis on cybersecurity to protect homeowners' personal data and prevent hacking.

Artificial intelligence: AI-based security systems are becoming more popular, with the ability to detect and alert homeowners of potential threats.

Increased usage of biometrics: Biometric technology, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, is becoming more common in home security systems to improve security and ease of use.

Increased use of IoT devices in security systems: Internet of Things (IoT) devices are becoming more prevalent in home security systems, with the ability to connect and control multiple devices through one platform.

Home security system Market Dynamics

Increasing crime rates: With crime rates on the rise, more and more homeowners are looking for ways to protect their homes and families. A home security system provides an added layer of protection against burglaries, break-ins, and other criminal activities.

Growing number of cost effective home security systems solutions

Growing awareness among consumers and government initiatives: As more people become aware of the benefits of home security systems and the many government initiatives to increase awareness.

Increase in the number of working women: With more women entering the workforce, there is an increased need for home security systems. Many women are now looking for ways to protect their homes and families while they are away at work.

Rising disposable income: With an increase in disposable income, more people are able to afford the cost of a home security system. This is helping to drive the growth of the market as more and more homeowners are investing in these systems.

Increase in the number of single-parent families and elderly population: Single-parent families are becoming more common, and these families are often looking for ways to protect their homes and children. Also there is a high number of aging population living in isolation, they also need an increased home security system.

Home security system Market Growth Hampering Factors

High costs: Setting up good quality home security systems can be expensive, which may deter some consumers from purchasing them.

Complex installation: Installing a home security system can be complex and time-consuming, which may discourage some consumers from using them.

Privacy concerns: Some consumers may be hesitant to install a home security system due to privacy concerns, such as the fear that their personal data may be shared or hacked.

False alarms: Home security systems can sometimes generate false alarms, which can be inconvenient and may lead to consumers not using them.

Lack of awareness: Some consumers may not be aware of the benefits of home security systems or may not understand how they work, which could hinder their adoption.

Dependency on the internet can be a growth limiting factor for the market especially in rural and remote areas. These areas often have a higher crime rate as compared due urban areas.

Government regulations and policies: Government regulations and policies can have a significant impact on the growth of the home security system market. For example, certain regulations may require certain types of systems to be installed, or restrict the use of certain technologies.



Market Segmentation

Home Type

Independent Home

Apartments

By Security

Professionally-Installed and Monitored

Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)



By System

Fire Protection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Access Control Systems

Entrance Control Systems

Intruder Alarm Systems



Home Security System Market Overview by Region

North America has the largest home security system market share, driven by factors such as increasing crime rates and the growing adoption of smart home technology. The United States is the largest market amongst all other regions.

Europe is also an important market for home security systems, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France driving the demand. The growing awareness of the importance of home security and the increasing number of connected homes and the alarming rates of crime which have increased in the last few years.

Asia Pacific region has the highest population in the world as well as there is a high demand for home security systems is rapidly growing. home security systems market share is driven by factors such as the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income in countries including China and India.

The regions of Latin America and MEA have comparatively a lower significant market share for home security systems. However the market share is increasing significantly. Some of the countries in this region are impoverished as well as have some of the highest crime rates which can help propel the market for home security systems.

Home Security System Market Key Players

ADT Security Services, Honeywell International Inc., Vivint, Inc., SimpliSafe, Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Nortek Security & Control LLC, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Tyco International Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, DSC (Digital Security Controls), Elk Products, Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Nest Labs, Inc., Qolsys Inc., Ring Inc., and 2Gig Technologies, LLC.

