Heater Installation and Repair Service Provider Advises Homeowners to Ensure Their Home Heating System Is Working Properly

Davenport, Iowa - Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, wants to advise homeowners to make sure their home heating is working properly because the heater failing during the cold months can be a big problem. Their services include all heating requirements for homes, including: furnace repair & installation; humidifier installation; annual heating system check; geothermal systems; steam heat; boiler repair & installation; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; hot water heat; zoning; and scheduled maintenance (includes annual system check).

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “Everybody deserves a comfortable and warm home during those rough cold months. If your home heating isn’t working properly, it’s important to work with a company you can trust to make repairs to your system quickly, reliably and within your budget. Call Northwest and you’ll see that our team makes your heating needs a priority. Our knowledgeable technicians have experience with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal and more. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

To ensure that heating systems are always in good working order, they recommend that customers become service partners as they have explained how to do it in a YouTube video. Bill Durand says, “Think of the heating in your home as you would your car. You wouldn’t drive your car 100,000 miles without changing the oil. Regular preventative maintenance will help you avoid costly repairs in the long run.”

They are offering furnace preventative maintenance plans for one furnace for $99 per year and this agreement will include an annual furnace check. There are various advantages of becoming a service partner of Northwest. These include: high-performance tune-up; priority service provided for all service partners; no worries about emergency services fees; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; 10 percent discount on all plumbing, heating and cooling services; annual maintenance check reminders; services from professional and qualified technicians; and transferability of the service partner agreement.

Their experienced, knowledgeable and professional technicians are capable of handling all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces including gas, oil, geothermal, propane, electric, and more. And with their White Glove Guarantee, clients are assured that after completing the service, their technicians will be leaving the home as clean as it was before they arrived.

Started in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has developed into one of the top providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the neighboring areas. Currently, they offer their services to residents of the Quad Cities, that is made up of Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; and the areas close by in Henry, Scott, Rock Island, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties.

The high quality of their services is evidenced by the highly positive reviews they have been receiving from customers. In fact, they have an enviable overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google after accumulating almost 600 reviews. In a recent review, Miriam B. gave them five stars and said, “Wesley came out today because our boiler was not working. He diagnosed the issues and made some recommendations. He was very professional and knowledgeable. We had used another company in the past but after today’s experience, we will use Northwest in the future.” In another review, Lo M. gave them five stars and said, “Wes did a fabulous job fixing our HVAC unit. He was on time and very professional. Thank you for all of your help Wesley.”

When in need of heating and plumbing services, people can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Those who are interested in knowing more about the company can check out the latest news article about them.

