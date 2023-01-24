Mortgage Expert Helps Veterans Navigate VA Residential Home Programs

Bettendorf, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Davenport, IA based John Cornish - Mortgage Lender is taking measures to ease the burden veterans face on the path to homeownership. In addition to making numerous resources on the subject available through his firm’s official website, Cornish himself takes a personal interest in every case to ensure veterans get the attention they deserve. With his guidance, many have already discovered which financial options worked best for their requirements, and Cornish hopes to continue this work for years to come.

Cornish begins by acknowledging that many residential home programs exist to help veterans across the nation. Unfortunately, the implementation of these programs may differ from region to region, so a veteran who wishes to settle down in Davenport or the nearby areas may find they are unaccustomed to local requirements even if they have experience purchasing property elsewhere. Further, despite the variety of programs at their disposal, a client still has to understand what they consist of and how best to take advantage of them — or they may miss opportunities that could have a significant impact on their progress towards being a homeowner. This news article may show why.

Cornish has made it his business to make sure that all of his clients are able to make careful, informed decisions when looking for ways to finance a home. Such decisions should not be taken lightly, and it is always better for a client to have an expert by their side as they explore their options. Cornish explains that he offers his assistance to a wide variety of clients, but he makes it a point to focus on those who might require more personal assistance at such times. Along with veterans, this also includes first time home buyers and anyone else who may not have much experience with the real estate market or its associated financing.

A Google review from J. McWilliams serves to illustrate why this is so crucial. The review says, “As a first time home buyer, understanding the entire process can be very overwhelming. However, John and his team truly made my process extremely smooth and informative to ensure I understood each step of the process. I will be forever grateful to the team for helping me purchase my first home and guiding me through the process! I would highly recommend their services! Thank you all!”

The firm has a perfect 5-Star rating on the Google platform, and reviews here are filled with a great deal of praise for his efforts. B. Wrenn says, “Living thousands of miles from our current home to another house we wanted to buy in another state, we were completely dependent on phone, text and internet resources. Within a few days after we committed to buy the out-of-state home, we received dozens of emails and texts almost every day. Whenever we didn't understand communications, we contacted John and his team to clarify issues for us. We never missed a deadline as far as we know, and no one felt frustrated or angry over our communication limitations. Looking back, the entire operation ran smoothly, with few frustrations. We would certainly contact John and his team if we ever needed similar assistance again in the same part of the US!”

If a client has a problem, Cornish can be expected to deal with it swiftly and decisively. Given recent global and national events, he and his team are always aware that American veterans, families and so on need all the help they can get when buying a home. While the process may have a reputation for being frustrating and exhausting, those who choose to work with John Cornish typically enjoy a much more stress-free experience. Thanks to his experience in the industry and his expansive network of partners and contacts, he is able to cut out much of the hassle a client might otherwise be forced to deal with.

John Cornish is committed to serving his community wherever possible, and he often spends his personal time investing in the lives of the people around him. This means he can sometimes be found contributing his time to a local charity event or fundraising for a worthy cause.

