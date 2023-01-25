Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2022 – 2027, the Brazil dental equipment market will boost Brazil’s medical devices, Brazil dental consumables, and Latin American dental devices, predicts Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental visits in the country were largely impacted during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictions laid by the government. It was observed that there was a collective decrease in the number of dental procedures performed in the country to nearly 50% during the early period of the pandemic. However, dental procedures less likely to generate aerosols demonstrated a slight reduction during the pandemic. Currently, as the number of COVID-19 cases has been subsidized, visits to dental clinics are expected to resume, creating an increasing need for different types of dental devices for various procedures leading to gaining traction over the next 3-4 years. The market is expected to project its growth at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2027.

In 2021, the General Diagnostic and Equipment segment constituted a large market share. Furthermore, the Dental Consumables segment of the Brazilian dental equipment market accounted faster growth pace over the period studied. In the dental consumables segment, dental implants, crowns, and bridges constitute the higher market share of the country due to increased awareness and adoption of cosmetic dental procedures, says Soumya Goud, Research Manager.

“Advancing in the future is the rising trends and awareness of aesthetic dental procedures, technological advancements, government initiatives to make dental care more widely available, and strategies by market players to strengthen their positions. For instance, in May 2022, Ortek Therapeutics Inc. received a patent from the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office that covers the Ortek-ECD, a ground-breaking electronic cavity detection device that can identify tooth decay commonly missed by X-rays. Such innovation in dental devices in the country contributes to the growth of the market. Such factors are anticipated to propel the market toward expansion with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.”



Soumya Goud says that growing government attempts to increase the accessibility of oral health are driving the growth of the market studied in the nation. A Secretaria Especial de Saúde Indígena (SESAI) currently has more than 920 oral health professionals in more than 6,000 villages across the country performing a variety of dental procedures like dental restorations, sealants, periodontal scraping, and extractions, according to a March 2021 update from the Ministry of Health, Government of Brazil. Additionally, according to the same source, SESAI carried out more than 38,000 dental treatments nationwide in 2020.

Additionally, the growing collaboration between industry leaders and dental offices enhances Brazilians' access to cutting-edge and globally recognized technology. For instance, in October 2022, Brucalia Clinica Dental entered a partnership arrangement with SIN Sinedent, one of the major producers of dental implants, prosthetic components, and surgical kits in the world, to provide its patients with a novel dental implant called the Epikut. Such partnerships among service providers and market players are paving the way for growth. In addition, strategic initiatives taken by market players bolster the growth of the market.

This will create scope for new entrants and existing market players to witness significant growth opportunities in Brazilian medical devices, Latin American dental devices, and Brazilian dental consumables, among other areas.

The Brazilian dental equipment market is anticipated to gain good traction over the period studied with the approval of products by regulatory authorities and initiatives by the market players. For instance, in May 2022, one of the first dental implants coated with Promimic's implant surface, Hanano surface, was launched by the company's strategic partner Sistema de Implante Nacional (SIN), one of the major providers of dental implants in Brazil and Latin America. The implant was introduced during Congresso Internacional de Odontologia de São Paulo (CIOSP), the dental trade expo in Sao Paulo, and drew more than 100,000 attendees. Such strategic steps by market players to expand offerings and product portfolios augment the growth of the market.

The active involvement of major competitors in the market in research and development (R&D) created numerous opportunities for market growth. For instance, in March 2022, a novel dental implant system was introduced by Neodent, a Brazilian dental implant business and a subsidiary of the Straumann Group. The new product, called Zi, uses zirconia, which is renowned for increased strength and beauty. Such approvals and the launch of aesthetic products demonstrate the increasing trend for adopting dental aesthetic procedures, creating opportunities for growth in the country.

