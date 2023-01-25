Growing at a CAGR of 5.65% in 2022 – 2027, the bladder scanner devices market will boost bladder cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, portable ultrasound bladder scanners, and Doppler ultrasound systems predict Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for bladder scanners was slightly subsidized during the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic as the outpatient visit of urology patients was minimized, and only patients with progressively deteriorating diseases or organ or life-threatening conditions were recommended to visit the urology clinic. However, some COVID- 19 patients reported newly developed and deteriorating overactive bladder symptoms brought on by cystitis. Such factors slightly augmented the growth of the market. Additionally, as a result of the drop in COVID-19 cases, patient services in hospitals and other outpatient settings have resumed, generating an increased need for bladder scanners. Thus, the bladder scanner market is expected to project growth in the next 3-4 years.

In 2021, North America held a major market share and accounted for nearly 40% of the global bladder scanner market. Furthermore, the US, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, China, and France constitute the largest market share in the bladder scanner market. In addition, developing nations with rising health awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure, including Mexico, China, and India, will forecast stronger growth rates, says Soumya Goud, Research Manager.

“Future advancements will be made possible by the introduction of new technologies, such as the development of portable, wearable, and handheld scanners and the integration of artificial intelligence into bladder scanners. One of the main factors propelling the bladder scanner market globally is the introduction of new technology to the device, like portable devices, small devices that can be handheld, and others. Portable bladder scanners have the major market share in the type of products. With a CAGR of 5.65% from 2022 to 2027, it is predicted that such need for improved scanners will enable healthcare practitioners to meet patient needs more effectively.”

Soumya Goud says the growing burden of various urologic diseases or conditions, such as urinary tract infections, bladder cancer, kidney stones, bladder control problems, and prostate problems, coupled with technological advancements, propels the growth of the market studied. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, Statistics 2020, bladder and prostate cancer are among the top 10 high-incidence cancers worldwide. In addition, product launches and approval from the regulatory bodies complement the growth pace of the market in the period studied. For instance, in June 2021, Verathon launched the Bladderscan i10. Through its image sense as Verathon’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence deep learning technology, the product improves clinical confidence.

This will create scope for new entrants and existing market players to witness significant growth opportunities in urological medical devices, and urological cancer diagnostic devices, among other areas.

With the advancement in technology and increasing research and development in the sector, the bladder scanner market is projected to grow significantly over the period studied. Additionally, the increasing support from various public authorities to increase accessibility contributes to the fast growth pace of the market studied. For instance, in March 2021, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund funded the purchase of a new bladder scanner for the radiotherapy department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The new bladder scanner will provide a more precise reading and avoid needing a second CT scan. It will also improve the accessibility of patients with bladder, prostate, gynecological, or colorectal malignancies to improved scanning technology.



Market participants embrace new technologies and digitalization to give healthcare professionals a better experience. For instance, in November 2021, GE Healthcare notified that their Vscan Air offers incredibly clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and user-friendly software in the palm of the clinician's hand. It is cordless, pocket-sized ultrasound equipment to enhance patient experience and access to ultrasound technology. Industry participants' use of cutting-edge technology creates new avenues for market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence -

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at the Global Bladder Scanner Market or ask for a more customized report.