Orders and sales for the first nine months of 2022/23

9-months order intake at €15.2 billion: sustained commercial momentum, with strong orders in Q3 at €5.2 billion

Solid 9-months sales at €12.3 billion, up 8% vs. last year, in line with announced growth trajectory

Full year outlook and mid-term 2024/25 objectives confirmed

