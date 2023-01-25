Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement

No. 02/2023

25 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name André Rogaczewski 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 0 6,820 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 January 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)







Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Claus Jørgensen Reason for the notification Position/status COO Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919 Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 0 6,820 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A Date of the transaction 25 January 2023 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)









Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Thomas Johansen Reason for the notification Position/status CFO Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919 Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 3,789 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 3,789 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 0 3,789 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A Date of the transaction 25 January 2023 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24 Tine K Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

Attachment