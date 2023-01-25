Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

København K, DENMARK

Company announcement
No. 02/2023

                                                                                                                                                 25 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name  André Rogaczewski
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b) LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction  Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            6,820
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

 N/A
e) Date of the transaction  25 January 2023
f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name  Claus Jørgensen
Reason for the notification
Position/status  COO
Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
Nature of the transaction  Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
Price(s) and volume(s)

  		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            6,820
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

 N/A
Date of the transaction  25 January 2023
Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)




Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name  Thomas Johansen
Reason for the notification
Position/status  CFO
Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
Nature of the transaction  Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 3,789 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 3,789 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
Price(s) and volume(s)

  		 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 0            3,789
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

 N/A
Date of the transaction  25 January 2023
Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO  +45 51 19 32 24
Tine K Boye, General Counsel     +45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

02. Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Related Links