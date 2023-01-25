Proactive news headlines including International Graphite, Aeris Resources, Altech Chemicals and Taiton Resources

Sydney, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has gone from strength to strength at the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia, identifying new mineralised systems and confirming the high-grade nature of these graphite targets with each phase of drilling. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is off to a good start with plans to extend the life of its Cracow Gold Operations in central Queensland through a maiden resource estimate (MRE) of 62,000 ounces at the Golden Plateau deposit with 300,000 ounces of silver to boot. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has made broad progress on the CERENERGY® battery joint venture (JV) with Fraunhofer IKTS, holding two expert workshops, selecting major equipment suppliers and engaging in early offtake discussions. Click here

Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88) has launched ‘Investor Hub’, a dedicated investor engagement platform that will allow the public to view the company’s announcements and media. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has boosted its finances by A$6,219,241 after receiving two research and development (R&D) rebates. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has made strong debt financing progress targeting international export credit agencies and other government-backed lenders for its TECH Project in northern Australia. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has expanded the Helens East Fault system at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia to about 1-kilometre of strike with more high-grade gold assays.

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) welcomes “very positive” lithium soil geochemical results at the Mt Holland Lithium Project in WA. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) says a new publication by its collaborators at University of Western Australia (UWA) and La Trobe University, published in the peer reviewed Journal of Biological Chemistry, suggests the potential for i-bodies as therapies for osteoporosis. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) and Neometals Ltd have signed a non-binding term sheet to explore opportunities for AVL to process co-product vanadium concentrate from Neometals’ Barrambie Project in Western Australia at a processing hub. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has all the key approvals in place to begin a resource expansion drilling program for its Western Strategy at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah. Click here

Magnetite Mines Ltd (ASX:MGT) has tapped Dr Carmen Letton as a non-executive director of the board, effective immediately. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and joint development partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia have selected the location for a small-scale production facility and high-purity alumina (HPA) demonstration plant near Kwinana in Western Australia. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has transitioned from reverse circulation (RC) to diamond drilling at the Mt Finnerty farm-in and joint venture (JV) project with Ramelius Resources Ltd in WA. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is doubling down on a large gold system at its Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, where an initial round of auger drilling uncovered up to 56 g/t gold. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) is in the thick of infill and extensional drilling for rare earths at Circle Valley in Western Australia. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has closed the books on reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its East Kirup lithium prospect in Western Australia’s iconic Greenbushes district. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has confirmed the presence of basement gold during its inaugural diamond drill program over the Cape Ray Shear Zone’s (CRSZ) Malachite Target in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN)’s major shareholder Delphi AG has provided a short-term bond facility for $3 million to underpin drilling activities along the Eastern Corridor of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in WA. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has started on-ground exploration at the Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia after being granted prospecting licences. Click here

