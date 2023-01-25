Inside information: QPR Software Plc's financing agreement renewed

English Finnish

















QPR Software Plc has entered into a new financing agreement of 1.5 million euros with its main financing bank. This financing agreement replaces and refinances the company's current loan and prepares for future growth-supporting working capital needs. The new loan has a three-year loan term and matures on January 31, 2026.

In accordance with the financing agreement, the first installment of EUR 0.5 million is due on January 31, 2024. After this, installments of EUR 0.5 million are due every year in January. The company will withdraw the loan in April 2023 and convert it into the current interest-bearing loan.

The covenants of the loan are based on the company's EBITDA and equity ratio. The EBITDA of the covenants is tested every six months and the equity ratio annually according to the status on the last day of the year.

The company is very pleased with the solution, with which it secures financing for its growth in the coming years.

For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

