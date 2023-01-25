Cardiovascular Devices Market to hit USD 20 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The cardiovascular devices market value is set to reach USD 20 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The massive demand for minimally invasive procedures to boost cardiovascular devices market growth through the analysis timeframe. Minimally invasive techniques result in less scarring, lower blood loss, minimal discomfort, and a quicker recovery. The increasing use of these procedures in multiple graft procurement during coronary artery bypass surgery has provided various advantages in therapy, pushing the use of cardiovascular devices forward. Growing geriatric population suffering from different cardiovascular disorders is likely to accelerate industry trends.

Surging demand for minimally invasive ablation techniques to stimulate cardiac ablation devices segment

Cardiac ablation devices segment progress is credited to the growing development for minimally invasive ablation techniques and the rise in incidences of cardiac arrhythmia globally. The introduction of new technology improves the efficiency and precision of treatment processes, thereby impelling segment revenue. Furthermore, superior effectiveness and survival rates are poised to boost segment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 283 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Cardiovascular Devices Market Size By Device (Cardiac Ablation Devices {Radiofrequency Ablators, Electric Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Ultrasound Devices}, Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices {Endocardial LAA Closure Devices, Epicardial LAA Closure Devices}, Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices {EVH Systems, Endoscopes, Accessories}), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

Availability of reimbursement policies at ambulatory surgical centers to foster segment development

Ambulatory surgical centers segment to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2032. In recent years, ambulatory surgical centers have been witnessing an upsurge in cardiovascular procedures. The improving reimbursement scenario associated with procedures performed in ASCs is foreseen to amplify segment progress. Moreover, lower cost, convenient environment, and highly efficient professionals are primed to augment the segment.

High prevalence of cardiological illnesses to expand MEA market

Cardiovascular devices market revenue in Middle East & Africa to cross USD 300 million by 2032. The mounting prevalence of cardiological illnesses caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits is slated to fuel regional business outlook. Additionally, the region's expanding senior population is likely to result in a significant number of patients requiring cardiac treatments, thereby accelerating industry during the forecast timeframe.



Product innovation to positively influence the cardiovascular devices market landscape

Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ, CardioFocus, Getinge AB, Lifetech Scientific, LivaNova PLC, and Medical Instruments Spa are some major corporations engaged in the cardiovascular devices industry.

