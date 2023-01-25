Fogless Mirrors Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 5.5% & Projected to reach US$ 737.67 million by 2033| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fogless mirror market size was valued at US$ 431.85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 737.67 million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.



Vanity goods spending and rising disposable income are two main factors driving growth in the fogless mirror market, especially in commercial settings like hotels and gyms. By accelerating product demand, rising tourism and travel sectors are also supporting the luxury restaurant and hotel growth. The hotel industry, for instance, is replacing regular mirrors with fogless mirrors to create a more luxurious atmosphere in the bathrooms of guest rooms.

Urbanization is steadily increasing in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, with increasing demand and popularity for contemporary and smart homes. The rapid growth of the travel & tourism industry, as well as the rapidly growing tourism sector, is driving demand for fogless mirrors in luxury hotels, resorts, as well as many other applications, contributing to market growth.

Increasing consumer spending has triggers the development of fogless mirrors around the world in recent years. Leading manufacturers now offer mirrors with Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) to add a touch of luxury and glamor to luxurious interiors. ToiletTree, a company focused in innovative bathroom décor provide fogless mirror for showers that are rustproof, water resistant and shatterproof.

“The popularity of eco-friendly products, derived from sustainable raw materials that don't contribute to environmental pollution, has led to higher adoption and prevalence of fogless mirrors worldwide.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for fogless mirror is expected to record a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

According to FMI estimates, the fogless mirror market in the Asia Pacific will remain strong with a global market share of 30.82%.

In the distribution channel, the offline segment accounts for 60.0% of overall revenue, dominating the global market.

There is a substantial market share of 28% for North America in 2023, with the United States leading in terms of revenue contribution.

More than 56.88% of global revenue comes from household applications in 2023, representing the significant market share.



Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including The Shave Wall Company, Electric Mirror, Inc., New Home Bath &Mirror Inc., Toilet Tree Product, Zador, Inc., Roper Rhodes Ltd., HIB Ltd, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Roca Sanitario, YD Valve Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bagen Electronic Science & Technology Co., Henan Jiazhidong Sanitary Ware, Nilkamal Furniture, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., and others.

As a result of key players in the fogless mirror market, it is moderately fragmented. This is the introduction of innovative products and technological advancements by players to gain a competitive advantage. As a result of irreplaceable value propositions in product offerings, the market is likely to grow in the coming years.

Recent Developments:

Roper Rhodes was acquired by the Svedberg Group in December 2021, in order to achieve its strategic goal of acquiring eminent bathroom brands in Europe. As a result of this acquisition, the company will focus on product development and innovation, resulting in an increase in sales. Using current design trends in the United Kingdom, the company plans to launch a range of bathroom furniture that emphasizes sustainability and functionality.

A brand-new bathroom mirror was introduced by RBROHANT in November 2022, available in oval, rectangular, and circular shapes. Several features make the product ideal for consumers to create their ideal bathroom image, including anti-fog, waterproof, and anti-rush treatment.

A new innovation by Zadro Products, a battery-operated mirror without fog, was launched on August 16th, 2019. The company has introduced a rechargeable LED mirror called Z'fogless. Z'fogless LED mirror includes a rechargeable battery and a USB port, allowing the mirror to be used both at home and on the go.



Fogless Mirror Market Segmentation by Category

By Type:

Stable

Portable

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Shape:

Round

Square

Oval



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



