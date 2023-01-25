Global Wearable Electronic Skin Patches Markets, 2023-2033 Featuring Leading Players - Amorepacific, AquilX, Biobeat, Epicore Biosystems, Nutromics, Point Fit, Samay,Vaxxas, Virility Medical, X-trodes

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for wearables such as smart watches and fitness trackers have boomed in recent years.

The Global Market for Wearable Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033 provides an in depth analysis of the market for electronic skin patches, which is shaping the future of healthcare.With growing interest in continuous health monitoring and wider concerns about public health, daily health care platforms are becoming increasingly important.

Although these devices are widely used for monitoring biological signals, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure, there are issues with provision of accurate physiological information owing to the lack of conformal contact with the skin during daily activities.

This has led to the development of electronic skin (e-skin) patches, which noninvasively detect signals on the skin with conformal contact.

Product areas covered include continuous glucose monitoring (CGN) skin patches, cardiovascular monitoring skin patches, temperature and respiratory rate monitoring, pregnancy and new born monitoring, electrical stimulation skin patches, hydration and sweat sensing skin patches, wound monitoring and care, motion sensing, medical implants, sleep trackers, wearable RFID, robotics, and wireless and self-powering skin patches.

Applications include:

Diagnostics from sweat and interstitial fluid.

Temperature, cardiovascular and hydration monitoring.

Cosmetic treatments with electrical stimulation.

Continuous glucose monitoring.

Wrinkle removal via electrical stimulation.

Wound healing of skin accelerated by ionic currents that can activate electromigration of keratinocytes.

Iontophoretic drug delivery.

Ergonomic human-machine.

Motion sensing.

Report contents include:

Insight into how healthcare is being transformed with data collection and monitoring through wearable electronic skin patches.

Global market revenues for electronic skin patches, by market, historical and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of electronic skin patches for disease prevention, clinical trials and chronic disease management

Opportunities and challenges

Overview of the future market for wearable electronic skin patches.

Profiles of 167 companies in the electronic skin patches market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.3 The wearable tech market in 2022

1.4 Wearable market leaders

1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.6 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.7 Organic and printed electronics

1.8 Market drivers and trends

1.9 Advances in wearable healthcare devices

1.10 Skin-based wearable devices

1.11 Innovations at CES 2021

1.12 Innovations at CES 2022

1.13 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2022

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Current state of the art in electronic skin patches

3.3 Wearable medical device products

3.4 Applications of skin patches

3.4.1 Electronic skin sensors

3.4.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

3.4.2.1 Graphene

3.4.3 Conductive hydrogels for soft and flexible electronics

3.4.4 Materials

3.4.4.1 Summary of advanced materials

3.5 Market challenges

4 MARKETS FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

4.1 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Companies and products

4.2 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

4.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2 Companies and products

4.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

4.3.1 Market overview

4.3.2 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

4.3.3 Non-invasive CGM sensors

4.4 Cardiovascular monitoring

4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.2 ECG sensors

4.4.3 PPG sensors

4.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

4.6 Hydration sensors

4.7 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

4.8 Wearable drug delivery

4.9 Femtech devices

4.10 Cosmetic skin patches

4.11 Smart woundcare patches

4.12 Smart diapers

4.13 Fitness trackers

4.14 Sleep trackers

4.14.1 Market overview

5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

5.1 Global wearables market

5.2 Market share, by product type

6 WEARABLE ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCH COMPANY PROFILES (167 company profiles)

7 REFERENCES

