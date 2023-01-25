Predictive Analytics Market Revenue USD 2245.33 Million by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Analytics market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Predictive Analytics market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

The global Predictive Analytics market size was valued at USD 1953.87 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.34% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2245.33 million by 2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Forrester

Technologies

HP

Pegasystems

Megaputer Intelligence

Salford Systems

Oracle

SAP

G2 Crowds

FICO

Gartner

KDNuggets

IBM

Angoss Software

Microstrategy

SAS Institute Accretive

Statsoft

Information Builders

Microsoft

Segmentation by Types: -

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by Applications: -

Actuarial Science

Banking and Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Travel

IT

Entertainment

Sports

Energy & Utilities

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Predictive Analytics market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

