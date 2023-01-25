United States Commercial Cleaning Industry Data Pack Report 2022 with Reference Directory of Industry Trade Associations, Trade Journals, and Consultants

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Commercial Cleaning Industry: Data Pack" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a rare data set that traces the size and growth of building cleaning and maintenance/janitorial services from 1983 to 2022 and 2025 forecasts, enabling the reader to trace market performance historically through recessions, wars, stock market crashes and growth cycles - a truly long-term view.
Extensive industry metrics are included. The report does not contain in-depth competitor/company profiles. Rather, it examines the structure and size and key ratios of the market. Effects of the pandemic are included.
Note:
A Data Pack report is primarily statistical tables and charts, with moderate analyses and discussions. The report does not contain in-depth competitor profiles or in-depth discussions of industry trends, issues and regulation. Rather, it covers the industry definition, structure, $ size/growth, and key operating ratios and metrics (national & state).
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Sources and methodology used
Industry Structure & Definition
- Industry Nature & Definition: Description of the industry's major segments, services provided, NAICS codes by the Census to collect data
Industry Trends
- Discussions of: cost pressures, vendor consolidation, diversification, shrinking office markets, hiring and training of employees, franchising, green cleaning, common measures of industry size, factors affecting demand.
Leading Competitors
- Major Commercial cleaning companies estimated share of industry receipts
Tables:
- The major commercial cleaning franchises: 13 companies' systemwide sales: 2019.
- Top franchises (no. of units 2010-2019, initial franchise fee, royalty %, investment costs)
Factors Affecting Demand
- Analysis of the amount of commercial floorspace nationwide
- Outlook for commercial & office construction activity and indicators: value of non-residential construction, commercial office vacancy rates in major metro areas & nationwide
- Outlooks by: Natl. Assn. of Realtors, CB Richard Ellis, Jones Lang LaSalle: 2019-2020 mkt. status
- Findings of 2018 BOMA Experience Exchange Report: commercial office and industrial expense trends, occupancy
- Industrial and commercial building outlook
- Medical building construction outlook
- Amount of existing commercial floor space by U.S. and by region (1979-2012) share of space by type activity (retail, education, healthcare)
- Commercial office vacancy rates, by10 largest cities, office mkts. with highest vacancy rates
Tables:
- Amount of commercial floorspace in the U.S. - 1989-2025 F (EIA survey)
- Distribution of floor space, by main building activity: 2012
- No. of buildings and % of total floor space by type activity (education, health care, lodging, retail, offices, warehouses, etc.), by region (1986, 1989, 1992, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2012)
- Distribution of commercial floor space, by size of building: 2012
- Distribution of commercial floor space, no. of buildings, by Census region: 2012
- Value of new construction of non-residential buildings, by type building/sector: 2008-2019
- Value of new construction of non-residential buildings: 1990-2019
- National office vacancy rates: 2007-2019 (NAR)
- Top 10 office markets with highest vacancy rates
- U.S. healthcare expenditures & construction spending on structures: 1995-2020 projections.
Industry Size & Growth, Market Segments
- Discussion/analysis of 3-tiered mkt. structure (large contractors vs. small independents, and franchise organizations vs. non-franchise cleaners), estimated share by top firms
- Discussion of major factors affecting demand: growth drivers
- Industry size estimates; rationale for estimates by various sources - based on amount of commercial Floorspace, based on Census survey data - receipts of establishments nationwide, Marketdata's estimates/forecasts, factors affecting recent growth
- Analysis of employer vs. non-employer estabs. and receipts: 2000-2020
- Industry Segment growth: analysis of janitorial revenues vs. total building maint. industry.
- 2020 - probable effects of COVID-19 pandemi: outlook for non-residential construction, office vacancy rates, effect on small vs. large contractors, cleaning methods needed
- 2021-2025 Forecast: discussion of long-term effect on the industry, post- recession changes
- Value of major industry segments in 2019: commercial office, industrial, healthcare, education, retail, other.
Tables:
- Total industry potential, $ value and % change (1992-2020)
- Total industry revenues forecast: 2020 - 2025
- Share of total receipts by exterminating/pest control, janitorial, carpet cleaning, "all other" building cleaning & maintenance services: 2000-2017
- Total industry receipts, by major segments, annual % change (2000-2017, Census Bureau): total Industry, pest control, janitorial, carpet cleaning, other services to buildings
- Amount of commercial floorspace in U.S. - 1989-2025 Forecast
- Annual percent change in janitorial services receipts: 2001-2017
- Historical share of industry sales by pest control, carpet cleaning vs. janitorial/all other services: 2000-2017
- Employer vs. non-employer receipts: 2000-2020
- Historical industry receipts (1983-1998) - Census Bureau data.
Industry Operating Ratios
Census Data
All Building Maintenance Services
- Explanation of how to interpret Census data, how the data is arranged/classified by NAICS codes, and major market segments, 2017 Census
- Summary: discussion of total building services receipts in 2017, breakdown by type (janitorial services, pest control, carpet cleaning, all other maint. services)
- Labor productivity ratios: 2017 vs. 2012
- Discussion of Non-employer receipts (sole proprietorships without payrolls) IRS data 2012
- Summary statistics: 2007, 2012, 2017 - no. of estabs; total industry vs. disinfecting/pest control, other services; annual receipts; payroll costs; no. of workers; payroll per employee; receipts per employee, receipts per establishment.
Statistical Tables:
Total Industry
- Receipts of all services to buildings (excl. landscaping) - pest control, janitorial, carpet cleaning, all other services: 2000-2017 (no. of estabs., receipts, receipts per estab.)
- Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, etc.)
- Annual % change in receipts of janitorial vs. ALL building services: 2001-2017
- Employer vs. non-employer estabs. - no. of estabs. and receipts
Janitorial Services
- Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above) 2017
- Concentration Ratios : ratios by top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms: 2017.
Reference Directory
- List of industry trade associations, trade journals, consultants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyi35y-s-commercial?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.