Next-Generation Lithography Materials Markets, 2031

The global next-generation lithography materials market is projected to reach $1,005.3 million by 2031 from $98.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.46% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The next-generation lithography materials market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, owing to the growing demand for cutting-edge microchips and semiconductors in smartphones and wearable technology. According to International Data Corporation, smartphone shipments increased by 7.7% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Smartphone players are implementing several technologies to reduce the weight and increase the features of smartphones to gain a strong foothold in the industry, creating a demand for next-generation lithography materials and technologies.

In addition, technological advancements, and increased investment in nanotechnology and nanodevices are driving the demand for nanolithography by creating a need for making structures on the nanometre scale, which in turn is complementing next-generation lithography materials' demand.

Furthermore, the U.S. government is making effective investments in nanotechnology through the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), a U.S. government R&D initiative that brings together federal departments and agencies with interests in nanomaterials research, development, and commercialization. Therefore, the aforementioned factors complement the NGL materials market growth.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Next-generation lithography is a process that transfers patterns from a photomask to a photoresist (light-sensitive chemical) on a substrate using light sources with wavelengths less than 193nm. The photoresist is either inherently sensitive to radiation or is formulated with a photosensitive compound that produces a reactive species when exposed to light.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL), which uses a wavelength of 13.5 nm, is currently the most widely used next-generation lithography technique. Other next-generation lithography techniques include electron beam lithography, nanoimprint lithography, focused ion beam lithography, x-ray lithography, and others.

Next-generation lithography technologies are gaining popularity. However, the high cost of next-generation lithography scanners and materials is a major barrier to its widespread adoption in several countries. Currently, Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) is the only company providing EUV lithography machinery.

However, with additional players entering the ecosystem in the coming years, the next-generation lithography materials industry is expected to expand significantly.

Impact

With a greater global emphasis on digital technologies such as 5G networks, artificial intelligence, and IoT, the shift to miniaturization of devices and enhancement of features opens significant sales and financing opportunities. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Asia Pacific and Japan led the next-generation lithography materials market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2031), owing to the presence of significant semiconductor players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the technology used in manufacturing next-generation lithography materials, including photoresist and ancillary material. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the next-generation lithography materials market by different application sectors (automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The global next-generation lithography materials market has seen development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansion, partnership, collaboration, acquisition, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been expansion and collaboration to strengthen their position in the next-generation lithography materials market.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the global next-generation lithography materials market analyzed and profiled in the study involve next-generation lithography materials manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global next-generation lithography materials market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $98.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1005.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.5% Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future

Increased Use of 4G And 5G Mobile Networks

Shift Toward Nanotechnology and Nanodevices

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs

Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on the Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

Impact of Semiconductor War on the Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

Dependence on China and the U.S. in Taiwan

U.S. Initiatives to Control Exports

Critical Challenges Associated with the Policy

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Rising Proliferation of Feature Phones, and Tablets

Increasing R&D Activities on Next-Generation Lithography Materials

Business Challenges

High Cost of Raw Materials

Limited Number of Players Offering Next-Generation Lithography Machinery

Business Strategies

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Mergers and Acquisitions

Collaborations and Alliances

Business Opportunities

Advancements in Materials and Technology

Introduction of Cubic Boron Arsenide

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

