5G Enterprise Market Revenue USD 15904.72 Million by 2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Enterprise market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

5G Enterprise market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. The global 5G Enterprise market size was valued at USD 2683.57 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 34.52% during the forecast period, reaching USD 15904.72 million by 2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Huawei

Fujitsu

ZTE

Juniper Networks

Samsung

CommScope

Ericsson

Verizon Communications

AT&T

SK Telecom

NEC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nokia Networks

Cisco

Segmentation by Types: -

Platform

Software

Segmentation by Applications: -

Large Enterprises

Small and Middle Enterprises

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the 5G Enterprise market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

