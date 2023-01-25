Global Metaverse Market Report 2023: Market Value to Grow by Over $175 Billion from 2022 to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse: Global Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for the metaverse. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, use case analysis and the regulatory landscape.

The metaverse is a perpetual and persistent multiuser environment that combines physical reality with digital virtuality. It is the post-reality world built on the convergence of technologies, such as VR and AR, that allows for multimodal interactions with digital objects, virtual surroundings, and people. As a result, the metaverse is a permanent multiuser platform that connects a network of socially interactive and networked immersive worlds.



Younger, digitally native generations are moving cultural expectations of the internet; increasing demand in the media, entertainment and gaming industry; augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (MR) technologies amplifying the metaverse capabilities are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current metaverse market. However, costly installation and maintenance of metaverse components and privacy and security concerns are hindering the market growth.

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, platform, offering, application and end use. The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).

The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant metaverse players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of top metaverse solution providers in 2021.

Report Includes

71 data tables and 37 additional tables

A brief general overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for metaverse technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the technologies and platforms surrounding the metaverse environment, opportunities and growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this innovation driven market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global metaverse market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by component, platform, offering, application, end use, and geographic region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the metaverse market, with analyses, trends, and growth forecasts through 2027

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, challenges and restraints, technology advancements, industry value chain, and competitive environment of the leading market players

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data on metaverse technology across each major category

Profile descriptions of the top metaverse companies, including Epic Games Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), Microsoft Corp., Inworld AI, NetEase Inc., Nvidia Corp., and Roblox Corp.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $52.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $231 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 History and Evolution of the Metaverse

3.3 Future Expectations

3.3.1 Phase 1: Emerging

3.3.2 Phase 2: Advanced

3.3.3 Phase 3: Mature

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Layer 1: Experience (Games, Social, Theatre, E-Sports, Shopping)

3.4.2 Layer 2: Discovery (Social Curation, Ad Networks, Ratings, Stores, Agents)

3.4.3 Layer 3: Creator Economy (Asset Markets, Workflow, Commerce, Design Tools)

3.4.4 Layer 4: Spatial Computing (Vr/Ar/Xr, Multitasking Ui, 3D Engines, Geospatial Mapping)

3.4.5 Layer 5: Decentralization (Ai Agents, Edge Computing, Microservices, Blockchain)

3.4.6 Layer 6: Human Interface (Smartglasses, Wearables, Mobile, Haptic, Gestures, Neural, Voice)

3.4.7 Layer 7: Infrastructure (Wifi6, 5G, Cloud, Mems Gpus Materials)

3.5 Macro-analysis

3.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

3.5.2 Metaverse in the Post-Pandemic World

3.5.3 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Regulatory Analysis

3.7.1 Copyright Laws

3.7.2 Intellectual Property Laws

3.7.3 Contract Law

3.7.4 Tort Law

3.7.5 Defamation Law

3.7.6 Regulation of Nfts and Tax

3.8 Upcoming Regulatory Plans

3.8.1 European Union

3.8.2 U.S.

3.8.3 China

3.8.4 Japan

3.8.5 South Korea

3.9 Recent and Upcoming Key Metaverse-Related Conferences

Chapter 4 Technology Analysis

4.1 Network and Computing Technology

4.1.1 5G/6G Technology

4.1.2 Internet of Things

4.1.3 Cloud Computing

4.1.4 Edge Computing

4.2 Design, Development and Content Production Level

4.2.1 Blockchain

4.2.2 Real-Time Rendering and 3D Modeling/Reconstruction

4.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

4.2.4 Computer Vision

4.2.5 Smart Voice

4.2.6 Digital Twin

4.2.7 Gaming Engines

4.3 Human/Simulation Interactive Level

4.3.1 Virtual Reality

4.3.2 Augmented Reality

4.3.3 Mixed Reality (Mr)

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers, Restraints/Challenges, and Opportunities

5.1.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Market Restraints/Challenges

5.1.1 Market Opportunities

5.2 Analysis of the Impact of the Market Dynamics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Vr Devices

6.2.2 Ar Devices

6.2.3 Mr Devices

6.3 Software

6.3.1 3D Mapping, Modeling and Reconstruction

6.3.2 Gaming Engines

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Platform

7.1 Overview

7.2 Desktop

7.3 Mobile

7.4 Headsets

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Offering

8.1 Overview

8.2 Virtual Platforms

8.2.1 Decentraland

8.2.2 Sandbox

8.2.3 Illuvium

8.2.4 Roblox

8.2.5 Roblox

8.2.6 Axie Infinity

8.3 Asset Marketplaces

8.4 Avatars

8.4.1 2D Avatar

8.4.2 3D Avatar

8.4.3 Leg-Less Avatar

8.4.4 Vr Avatar

8.4.5 Full-Body Avatar

8.5 Financial Services

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Gaming

9.3 Social Media

9.4 Content Creation

9.5 Online Shopping

9.6 Events and Conferences

9.7 Other Applications

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Retail

10.2.1 Various Uses of the Metaverse in Retail

10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.3.1 Various Benefits of the Metaverse in Banking

10.3.1 Uses of the Metaverse in Banking

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.4.1 Uses of the Metaverse in the Entertainment Industry

10.5 Education

10.5.1 Various Benefits of the Metaverse in Education

10.5.2 Metaverse Application and Use Cases in Education

10.6 Aerospace and Defense

10.6.1 Recruitment

10.6.2 Education

10.6.3 Command and Control

10.6.4 Procurement and Supply Chain

10.7 Automotive

10.7.1 Benefits of the Metaverse in the Automotive Industry

10.7.2 Uses of the Metaverse in the Automotive Industry

10.8 Others

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Metaverse Companies: Regional Number

12.2 Metaverse Venture Capital Scenario

12.3 Metaverse Investors

12.4 Top Companies/Metaverse Ecosystem

12.5 Notable Key Developments in the Market

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Patent Analysis

13.1.1 Key Market Patents

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

Activision Blizzard

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Arts

Epic Games Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netease

Nexon Co. Ltd.

Nextech Ar Solutions

Nvidia

Roblox

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Unity

Valve Corp.

14.2 Start-Ups/Emerging Players

Acknoledger

Allseated

Atirath Gaming Technology

Axie Infinity

Betterverse

Colorverse

Crucible Network

Dehidden

Doss Games

Enjin

Guildfi

Hyperlink Infosystem

Ikonz

Improbable

Invact

Inworld Ai

Kudo Money

Loka (Social/Plpatform Software)

Metamundo

Nextmeet

Onerare

Playersonly

Polkawar

Revirt.Space

Simulanis

Somnium Space

Supersocial

The Sandbox

Trace Network Labs

Union

Wall App

Zash

Zepeto



