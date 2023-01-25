Book Papers Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Economic Growth in Developing Economies Boosts Sector

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Book Papers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid economic growth coupled with increasing urbanization and educational levels is fuelling the demand for paper consumption in emerging economies. Economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and so on, are characterized by rapid population growth, rising disposable incomes and the concomitant expansion of a consumer class; deregulation of media; rapid technological change; which makes them favorable for books paper market to show robust growth.



The coated wood-free segment dominated the global book papers market with about 30% market share by value in 2020, followed by the uncoated wood-free segment. Uncoated mechanical is projected to be the fastest-growing product type, in terms of value during the forecast period. The uncoated wood-free type of paper offers excellent opacity, rigidity, and lifetime and thus suitable for a variety of print processes. Among all the applications, the trade/consumer books segment dominated the global market in 2020 in terms of value.



In the Asia Pacific, the books market is expanding owing to the fact that the disposable income of the middle-class population is on rising. In India, the wood availability compared to North America and European countries is quite low, and also the forest land is majorly owned by the government. But it has some positive trends such as government initiative to focus on providing education for all such as Sarva Siksha Abhiyan is expected to drive the book papers market especially for educational and academic books production. Furthermore, increased corporate activity and globalization have increased the per-capita consumption of paper in the country coupled with growth in the press publications. These trends influence the book papers market in the country.

The wood-free type of papers are produced by chemical pulps and contains less than 10% of mechanical pulps, and are advanced in terms of ink holding capacity and high print quality. The raw material prices majorly influence the supply and demand of pulps, thus greatly affects the manufacturing costs of these paper types.

The uncoated woodfree paper is mostly porous in nature with high absorption of ink than coated wood-free type. They are used for printing educational/academic books, magazines, technical papers, etc. The uncoated wood-free type of paper offers excellent opacity, rigidity, and lifetime and thus suitable for a variety of print processes. The growing demand for children's books is an important to force in driving the market for uncoated wood-free type of papers.



The consumer books segment was dominant with a share of over 40% in 2020 in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period. The increasing demand for novels (fictional/non-fictional) and literature is expected to drive the global book papers market.

The demand for educational books is vast and it serves as a huge revenue generator for the book papers market. Although the digitalization of educational books is rising, the demand for print books equally stands, as emerging countries are still on the traditional learning curves with books as their preferred choice over a tablet.

The Asia Pacific region continues to be the dominant market for book paper and expected to expand at the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. Positive trends such as government initiatives by various countries to focus on providing education for all are expected to drive the book papers market especially for educational and academic book production. Furthermore, increased corporate activity and globalization have increased the per-capita consumption of paper in the region coupled with growth in the press publications. However, the young population in the region is majorly inclined to digitalized reading such as e-books and audiobooks.





Market Segmentation

Product

Uncoated Wood Free

Coated Wood Free

Coated Mechanical

Uncoated Mechanical

Application

Educational

Academic/Professional

Trade/Consumer Books

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Book Papers market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Book Papers market?

Which is the largest regional market for Book Papers market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Book Papers market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Book Papers market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Book Papers Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Book Papers Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Book Papers Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Book Papers Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Book Papers Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Book Papers Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Book Papers Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Book Papers Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Book Papers Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Holmen AB

International Paper Co.

Khanna Paper Mills Limited

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso AB

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk

PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puc4hn-papers?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.