Global Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT Market Report 2022: A $300+ Billion Market by 2028, Combining Infrastructure Equipment and Embedded Solution, Software Application, and Platform Solution

We see cloud computing in the IIoT market reaching $304.9 billion by 2028, combining infrastructure equipment and embedded solution, software application, and platform solution. The combined market will grow at 13.8% CAGR during the estimated period.

This report evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for cloud computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as cloud computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing.

The report also assesses market opportunities for cloud computing support of IIoT devices and the objects that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT-enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry verticals, devices, and things from 2022 to 2027.

Cloud computing is moving beyond the consumer and enterprise markets into support for manufacturing and industrial automation of other industry verticals. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents a substantial opportunity for both the centralized cloud "as a service" model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as distributed computing wherein IIoT edge computing will enable the ICT industry to leverage real-time processing and analytics.

IIoT Cloud Computing services include all types of cloud services delivered through the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) model. IaaS forms the foundation of IoT systems that includes provision processing, storage, networks, and basic computational capabilities.

IaaS makes the deployment of other services such as PaaS, SaaS, and others. Customers do not control IaaS but they have unlimited access to servers, storage, and virtual data centers deployed in the cloud. PaaS enables cloud services to run, develop, and test applications on the device where the engineer's control over infrastructure is restricted. SaaS delivers solutions through a managed service provider managed model allowing users access to controlling applications over web browsers.

IIoT solutions cover streaming data and real-time analytics as a key value-added function for several industry verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation.

Select Report Findings:

Representing 37% of the global market, North America will reach $93.8 billion by 2027

Infrastructure as a Service will reach $124.3 billion globally by 2027, let by private networks

Smart robots will represent a $2.13 billion opportunity by 2027, driven by factory automation

Primarily in industrial and enterprise segments, connected things will reach $24.1 billion by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 Cloud Computing

2.2 Cloud Computing Structure

2.3 Traditional Industrial IoT Challenges

2.4 Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT

2.5 Consumer vs. Industrial Cloud Platforms

2.6 Evolution of Fog Computing

2.7 IIoT Cloud Computing Benefits

2.8 Industrial Internet and IIoT

3 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem

3.1 IIoT Cloud Computing Services

3.1.1 Infrastructure as a Service

3.1.2 Platform as a Service

3.1.3 Software as a Service

3.2 Cloud Computing Deployment

3.3 IIoT Cloud Computing Applications

3.4 Cloud Manufacturing

3.5 Software Defined IIoT and Industry 4.0

3.6 Smart Connected Enterprise and Workplace

3.7 Cloud Technology in Robotics

3.8 Artificial Intelligence and IIoT Solutions

3.9 IIoT Cloud Computing Challenges

3.10 IIoT Cloud Computing Pricing Models

4 Cloud Computing in IIoT Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

4.1.2 Government Policies, Initiatives, and Innovative Efforts

4.1.3 Optimization of operational efficiency and automation

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High initial cost

4.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Breaches

5 Case Study: Cloud Computing in IIoT Market

5.1 IoT Use cases of Kemppi

5.2 Smarter Systems for Increasing Customer Productivity Case Study

5.3 Caterpillar's NextGen Human-Machine Interface (HMI) software platform

5.4 Creating Smarter heating and cooling systems with cloud

5.5 Prototyping the Future Automotive Cloud

5.6 Oil and Gas production Smart Case Study

5.7 Rockwell Adapted Microsoft Azure Case Study

5.8 Cloud-first digital transformation

5.9 Eastman Case study for cloud migration

5.10 Data Analytics Improves Transportation Equipment Utilization

6 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market

6.1 Global Market Forecasts

6.1.1 Combined Cloud IIoT Market 2022 - 2027

6.1.2 Market by Service Segment 2022 - 2027

6.1.3 Infrastructure Market 2022 - 2027

6.1.4 Software Market 2022 - 2027

6.1.5 Platform Solution Market 2022 - 2027

6.1.6 Market by Cloud Type 2022 - 2027

6.1.7 Private Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2022 - 2027

6.1.8 Public Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2022 - 2027

6.1.9 Hybrid Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2022 - 2027

6.1.10 Market by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

6.1.11 Manufacturing Market by Sub-sector 2022 - 2027

6.1.12 Utilities Market by Sub-sector 2022 - 2027

6.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.2.1 Top Ten Markets

7 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts

7.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.1.1 Total Cloud Connected Devices 2022 - 2027

7.1.2 Cloud Connected Devices by Type 2022 - 2027

7.1.3 Cloud Connected Devices by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

7.1.4 Cloud Connected Devices by Region 2022 - 2027

7.2 Connected Things/ Objects Forecasts

7.2.1 Total Cloud Connected Things/Objects 2022 - 2027

7.2.2 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

7.2.3 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Region 2022 - 2027

8 Company Analysis

Amazon Web Services

Cumulocity GmBH

CISCO Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Amplia Soluciones SL

General Electric (GE)

AT&T Inc.

Losant IoT Inc.

Thethings.io

XMPro

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

C3IoT

Meshify

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Carriots

Intel Corporation

PTC

Uptake Technologies Inc.

TempolQ

Honeywell International

Enterox Systems

Aware360 Ltd.

XILINX Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Real Time Innovation (RTI)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Reali Technologies Ltd

