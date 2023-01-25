Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to cross $50 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The geospatial imagery analytics market valuation is anticipated to surpass USD 50 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The report reveals that the demand for wireless devices and location-based sensors is growing at a considerable rate every year. These devices allow businesses to collect location-specific information on certain events taking place in a territory, which is predicted to boost the market demand. Geospatial imagery analytics solutions help companies simultaneously analyze various events across different time zones and locations to make smarter & informed decisions.

The defense sector is also expanding at a notable pace in several regions owing to the rise in national security threats. This has increased the need to modernize traditional military technologies and security reforms. Geospatial imagery analytics can play a vital role in helping defense forces make strategic decisions, conduct daily operations smoothly, and counter asymmetric threats.

The image-based analytics segment accounted for 75% market share in 2022. Businesses are increasingly adopting a wide range of geospatial technologies, including Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, and other positioning systems, which may impact the installation of image-based analytics applications. Geospatial imagery service providers are also using drones and surveillance cameras to analyze video content and improve their daily operations, further contributing to product consumption.

The geospatial imagery analytics market from satellite imagery segment was valued at 30% revenue share in 2022. The spatial sector is witnessing rapid expansion as several new satellite navigation systems are being launched by space research organizations. The usage of advanced technologies, GNSS platforms, and imaging sensors is thus set to spur the demand for analytics software to analyze and interpret geodata sets. Government authorities are also investing in satellite research & development to facilitate improvements in mining, defense, and disaster management, among other application areas, in turn, promoting the usage of satellite imagery systems.





The mining applications is estimated to expand at 25% CAGR through 2032, due to growing demand for safe & secure mining operations is increasing steadily, considering the high risk of accidents in the industry. Many mining companies are therefore increasing their focus on extracting more value from their planning, mining, and data processing operations to make informed strategic decisions. This includes the usage of geospatial imagery analytics to gain more comprehensive insight into mining operations.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) geospatial imagery analytics market is poised to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032. UAVs are being deployed on a large scale across the region’s construction, agriculture, disaster management, and government sectors. Defense and intelligence agencies are also integrating various GIS-based technologies, given the high importance of spatial data in these organizations. This data can support the agencies in making faster and more accurate decisions with respect to national security missions.

Major players involved in the geospatial imagery analytics market include AeroVironment, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), General Electric, GeoSpatila Analytics Inc, Oracle Corporation, Planet Labs PBC., Precision Hawk, Satellite Imaging Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group, TomTom International B.V., and Trimble, Inc. These firms are focusing on diverse strategies, including partnerships, to strengthen their position in the market.

