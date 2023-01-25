Growing at a CAGR of 5.62% in 2022-2027, the Pouch Packaging Market is driven by rising demand for packaged foods and beverages, says Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for packaged food and beverages, increasing demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food, the convenience of use, and cost-effectiveness of pouches are primary factors supporting the market growth of the market worldwide. In addition, the rise in the demand for on-the-go snacks has led to the need for re-closable stand-up pouches as they offer convenience to consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed influence on pouch packaging sales. Furthermore, the growth of the frozen packaged industry across European and American countries such as Europe, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom is expected to impact the market positively.

By the end of 2022, North America is projected to account for more than 19% of the pouch packaging market. The countries such as the United States and Canada are driving the growth of the market owing to the growing preference for single-serving and on-the-go style food and beverage foodstuffs. Also, the demand from the pet food industry is contributing to the growth of the pouch market in the United States, states Ashish Gautam, Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence. The convenience packaging industry is growing, which positively influences the pouch packaging business in Canada. The food industry is expanding and changing swiftly, extending its packaging alternatives and looking for methods to be more productive. Demand for Canada's pouch packaging market would also be fueled by rising disposable income levels and increasing consumption of packaged foods in developing countries.

The food & beverage segment contributes significantly to the growth of the pouch packaging market. The growing demand for fresh food that stores all the natural properties and aroma drive the usage of pouches in the food industry. Protection from contamination and attractive display of pouches have also increased the demand for pouches in food packaging applications. Furthermore, Drink manufacturers and packagers worldwide are increasingly using stand-up pouches in their packaging for a wide range of products, including mineral water, non-carbonated soft drinks, and wine. Collaborations and partnerships are being carried out that benefit both the pouch manufacturers and end-user industries. JM Packaging has produced an advanced mono-material retort pouch, which is recyclable. This pouch also has the same size, shape, and function as a conventional stand-up pouch.

Major players such as Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group, and Sonoco Products have diversified portfolio catering to various end-user industries. Also, the market is witnessing strategic investments, acquisitions, expansion, and product innovation. For instance, in June 2022, Purina, a Nestle subsidiary, launched new mono-material and recyclable pouches in two of its biggest brands, Gourmet Mon Petit and Felix Soup, in mid-May in 20 countries across Europe, including the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and Italy. The pouches are made of Polypropylene, which can withstand heating and sterilization processes, replacing the non-recyclable, multi-layer alternatives of the past.

Furthermore, the shifting focus of the companies towards sustainability to reduce the environmental impact is also supporting the pouch market to grow. As the industries shift towards greener practices, the zipper pouch answers most of the needs of both producers and customers. Also, increasing market penetration of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals due to a busy lifestyle and increasing number of working people has propelled the demand for pouches globally.

