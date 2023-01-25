New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vehicle Surveillance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412330/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global vehicle surveillance market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle industries. The global vehicle surveillance market is expected to reach an estimated $79.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are growing demand for premium cars with advanced safety and security features and stringent government regulations concerning passenger safety.



Emerging Trends in the Vehicle Surveillance Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vehicle surveillance industry, include advanced video surveillance as a service (VSAAS) solutions for out-vehicle surveillance and increasing use of high-definition camera.



Vehicle Surveillance Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global vehicle surveillance market by type, vehicle type, technology, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Type [($B) a shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• In-Vehicle Surveillance

• Out-Vehicle Surveillance

• Under-Vehicle Surveillance



In – Vehicle Surveillance Market by Vehicle Type [($B) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle



In – Vehicle Surveillance Market by Technology [($B) shipment analysis for 2016 and 2027]:

• Adaptive cruise control

• Parking assistance system

• Blind spot detection systems

• Lane departure warning system

• Heads-up display

• GPS

• Others



Under Vehicle Surveillance Market by Type [($B) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Fixed type

• Portable type



Under Vehicle Surveillance Market by End use industry [($B) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Military & Defense

• Government Buildings, Embassy compounds

• Energy plant entrances

• Commercial

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

• The Rest of the World



List of Vehicle Surveillance Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vehicle surveillance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vehicle surveillance companies profiled in this report include.

• Flir Systems Incorporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo

• Secuscan

• Comm-Port Technologies

• Autoliv Inc.

• EL-GO TEAM



Vehicle Surveillance Market Insight

• Passenger Car will remain the largest application over the forecast period.

• APAC is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period



Features of Vehicle Surveillance Market

• Market Size Estimates: Vehicle surveillance market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by type, vehicle type, technology, by end use industry and region

• Regional Analysis: Vehicle surveillance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in type, vehicle type, technology, by end use industry and region

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the vehicle surveillance market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the vehicle surveillance market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for vehicle surveillance market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the vehicle surveillance market?

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for vehicle surveillance market?

Answer:Passenger car and commercial vehicles are the major application for vehicle surveillance market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in vehicle surveillance market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase in the use of high-performance sensors for better safety and miniaturization of the sensors for better compact size and less weight.

Q6. Who are the key vehicle surveillance companies?



Answer:Some of the key vehicle surveillance companies are as follows:

Q7. Which vehicle surveillance product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the areas of military & defense and government buildings to ensure the public safety.

Q8: In vehicle surveillance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global vehicle surveillance by type (In-vehicle surveillance, out-vehicle surveillance and under-vehicle surveillance), by vehicle type (passenger car and commercial car), by technology (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance system, blind spot detection system, lane departure warning system, heads-up display, GPS and others), by type (fixed type and portable type), by end use industry (military and defense, government buildings, embassy compounds, energy plant entrances, commercial and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For any questions related to vehicle surveillance market or related to vehicle surveillance companies, vehicle surveillance market size, vehicle surveillance market share, vehicle surveillance analysis,write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

