Immuron US DoD Naval Medical Research Center responds to FDA Clinical Hold for New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, today announces that a response letter has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Immuron has previously reported feedback was received from the FDA following a review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application (ASX announcement July 26, 2022) of a new oral therapeutic targeting Campylobacter and ETEC developed in collaboration with Immuron. The FDA informed the NMRC that based on its review of the nonclinical data, the agency was placing a clinical hold on the clinical trials of the new oral therapeutic under the IND application.



The Sponsor Investigator and Principal Investigator from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Bloomberg School of Public Health and personnel from the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) and Immuron participated in a virtual meeting with the FDA on the 2 December 2022 to discuss the clinical hold and advise on a path forward to address the safety concerns and supporting data associated with this new product. The FDA provided written guidance to the NMRC following the meeting on the 20 December 2022. NMRC, JHU and Immuron have now addressed the specific concerns of the FDA clinical hold and a response letter has been submitted. The agency will provide feedback on the clinical hold in 30 calendar days from receipt of the NMRC information package.

