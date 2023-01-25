New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GaN Substrate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412328/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the GaN substrate market looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. The global GaN Substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the growing demand of GaN substrate in LED application, increasing need of higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics application.



Emerging Trends in the GaN Substrate Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of GaN Substrate to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages.



GaN Substrate Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global GaN substrate by diameter type, application, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Diameter Type [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• <4 inches

• 4 inches or greater



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• LED

• Laser Diode

• Others



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

• The Rest of the World

List of GaN Substrate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies GaN substrate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the GaN substrate companies profiled in this report include.



• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Soitec

• Kyocera

• GaN Systems Inc.

• SCIOCS

• Toshiba



GaN Substrate Market Insight



• The analyst predicts that the 4 inches or greater GaN substrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, high power amplifiers, and high temperature devices market

• Consumer electronics segment will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to surge in the demand for substrates in the electronics devices.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Features of GaN Substrate Market



• Market Size Estimates:GaN substrate market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by diameter type, application, end use industry, and region.

• Regional Analysis:GaN Substrate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in diameter type, application, end use industry, and region.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, product development, and competitive landscape for the GaN substrate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the growth forecast for GaN substrate market?

Answer:The GaN substrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q2. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the GaN substrate market?

Answer: The major drivers for the growth of this market are the growing demand of GaN substrate in LED application, increasing need of higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics application

Q3. What are the major application or end use industries for GaN substrate market?

Answer: LED type is the major application for GaN Substrate market.

Q4. What are the emerging trends in GaN substrate market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of GaN Substrate to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages

Q5. Who are the key GaN substrate companies?



Answer:Some of the key GaN substrate companies are as follows:

• FormFactor Inc.

• Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

• Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

• Technoprobe S.p.

A.

• Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

• MPI Corporation

• Nidec SV TCL

• Microfriend

• Korea Instruments co.,Ltd

Q6.

Which will be the largest segment in the future in the GaN substrate market?

Answer: <4 inch GaN type is the largest diameter type in the future in the GaN substrate market

Q7: In GaN Substrate market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global GaN substrate by diameter (<4 inches and 4 inches or greater), by application (LED, Laser diode, and Others), by end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via diameter substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For any questions related to GaN substrate market or related to GaN substrate companies, GaN substrate market size, GaN substrate market share, GaN substrate analysis,write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________