The future of the printed circuit board (PCB) market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The global printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to reach an estimated $107.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and growth in automotive electronics.



Emerging Trends in the PCB Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs. NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, and Ibiden are among the major manufacturers of PCBs.



PCB Market by Segments



In this market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry. The study includes trends and forecasts for the global printed circuit board (PCB) market by end use industry, product type, material, raw material usage, and region as follows:



PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) and Volume (M Sqm) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Computers/Peripherals

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Military/Aerospace

• Others



PCB Market by Product Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M Sqm) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Rigid 1-2 Sided

• Standard Multilayer

• HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

• IC Substrate

• Rigid-Flex

• Flexible Circuits

• Others



PCB Market by Laminate Materials Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• FR-4

• FR-4 high Tg

• FR-4 halogen free

• Standard & Others

• Flexible (PI,PET)

• Paper

• Composites

• Others



PCB Market by Raw Material Usage [Value ($B) and Volume (M sqm) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fabric

• Epoxy Resin

• Kraft Paper

• Phenolic Resin

• Polyimide Film



PCB Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• USA

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Taiwan

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, PCB companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PCB companies profiled in this report include-

• NOK Corporation

• Zhen Ding Technology

• TTM Technologies

• Unimicron Technology

• Compeq Manufacturing

• Young Poong Electronics

• Ibiden

• SEMCO

• Tripod Technology

• Daeduck

• AT&S

• Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board

PCB Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest product type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries.

• Communication will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to growing e-communication. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Features of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

• Market Size Estimates: Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2022) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Printed circuit board (PCB) market size by various segments, such as end use industry, product type, material, raw material usage in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Printed circuit board (PCB) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type, material, raw material usage, and regions for the printed circuit board (PCB) market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the printed circuit board (PCB) market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



