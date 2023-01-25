Breast Milk Substitutes Market to hit USD 184.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The breast milk substitutes market value is set reach USD 184.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing birth rate and the emphasis on premium infant nutrition are prominent drivers for breast milk alternatives demand, especially in emerging economies. In 2022, the birth rate in India accounted for 18.7 per 1,000 population. Key manufacturers have also been undertaking R&D initiatives for advanced infant nutrition delivery.

Soy-based formula to gain acceptance for babies with galactosemia and other health conditions

Breast milk substitutes market share from the soy-based formula segment is projected to cross USD 30.5 billion by 2032. This breast milk substitute is being utilized as an effective option for infants with congenital lactase deficiency or galactosemia. It is also highly effective for consumers allergic to milk and colic. Soy-based breast milk substitutes, however, are more expensive than milk-based formulas and are used on recommendation, which may impact product sales to some extent.

Breast Milk Substitutes Market Size By Substitute (Milk-based Formula, Soy-based Formula, Hypoallergenic Formula), Formula (Powdered, Concentrated Liquid, Ready-to-use), Distribution Channels (Pharmacies, Retail Stores), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

High convenience attributes drive consumption of ready-to-use breast milk replacement solution

Breast milk substitutes market value from the ready-to-use segment is poised to register over 9.5% CAGR through 2032, on account of the high convenience offered by parents for bottle-feeding parents. This premixed liquid formula can be stored at room temperature and does not require refrigeration before use, which may further encourage product adoption.

Rising infant formula shortage to spur product sales from retail stores

The availability of specified nutrition products for children and babies has also been increasing across retail stores. Over recent years, consumers have also been facing challenges regarding the supply shortage of infant formula in pharmacies. These factors will also result in the expansion of retail chains as a preferred distribution channel for breast milk substitute products.

Growing female working population to fuel breast milk substitute demand in Europe

Europe breast milk substitutes market to exceed over USD 30 billion by 2032, owing to the mounting female population and the rise in pregnancy rate. The fertility rate of women aged 30 years and above has also been growing across the region. With the escalating number of working women, the consumption of breast milk alternatives will also surge, especially in the UK.

Novel product development initiatives to augment global industry expansion

Some of the key players in the industry are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (Reckitt Benckiser), Danone Nutricia, Abbott Nutrition, and FrieslandCampina, among others. These companies are focusing on product launches and other strategies to increase their footprint in the breast milk substitutes industry.

