A2P SMS Market to hit USD 84.18 Bn in 2029, Market Growth, Market Share, Technological Advancements, Drivers, Growth Hubs

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market Research, the global information technology and telecommunications market research firm. The A2P SMS Market report covers an extensive competitive and pricing analysis. During the Forecast period, the report expects the market to grow from USD 64.42 Billion in 2021 to USD 84.18 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.43 percent.



A2P SMS Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research offers trustworthy data and analysis on the A2P SMS Market along with market trends and key market elements . The research offers key insights on market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities present in the A2P SMS Market to help readers have a better knowledge of the dynamic market. To comprehend market penetration , competitive structure , price, and demand analysis better, regional market analyses are carried out at the local, regional, and global levels. Key manufacturers in the market are profiled based on revenue generated, region, financial condition, portfolio, technical advancements, mergers and acquisitions , joint ventures, and strategic alliances. This helps clients comprehend the number of direct and indirect customers they have. In addition, it assists clients with the new marketing techniques and technological breakthroughs that competitors are using.

Data was collected by using primary and secondary methods. The primary techniques involve conducting surveys , questionnaires and telephone interviews with subject-matter specialists, industry leaders, business owners, and marketers. Secondary data was gathered from a carefully selected collection of sources in order to make sure that the inferences were as trustworthy as feasible. This includes trade periodicals, annual reports, paid database white papers, and releases from businesses that create and provide items to the sector. It also includes the websites of numerous organizations and the government. The study thus provides a comprehensive picture of the A2P SMS Market.

A2P SMS Market Overview

A2P messaging (application-to-person messaging) is the process of sending mobile messages from a business application to a mobile user, typically through an automated process for service and marketing reasons. Therefore, it is also known as business or enterprise SMS. This technology, which is becoming more and more popular has been adopted by many industries, including finance, communication, retail , travel and healthcare .

A2P SMS Market Dynamics

The industry for A2P messaging is growing thanks to the growing use of A2P messaging across a number of sectors, including BFSI , healthcare, retail and e-commerce, among others. Communication with customers is made possible through A2P messaging, which also delivers time-sensitive warnings and authenticates active users and methods.

Utilizing reliable global mobile communications networks , the A2P messaging system enables businesses to manage mass messaging services instantaneously. Without having to reach agreements with all of the destination operators, A2P messaging provides a single mechanism for working messaging services globally. A2P messaging improves customer relationships, guarantees better connectivity and increases sales .

The market is expected to increase as a result of elements such end consumer’s growing emphasis on A2P messaging, the penetration of mobile advertising and the proliferation of smartphones worldwide. The fast use of internet services and the incorporation of OTT messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which are helpful for customer engagement and acquisition are driving the market growth.

A2P SMS Market Regional Insights

Changing consumer preferences for digital advertising, a surge in internet customers, and the development of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, the US A2P SMS Market is expected to have a strong CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Small and medium businesses in the area who are growing quickly are using A2P SMS to spread awareness and manage their clientele. The 10DLC channel, which can carry SMS messages in large quantities and in the forms of shortcodes, long codes, and toll-free numbers is now being used in North America. It is a cheap way to convey messages on a large scale.

Market Size in 2021 USD 64.42 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 84.18 Bn CAGR 3.43 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 201 No. of Tables 104 No. of Charts and Figures 105 Segment Covered Components, Deployment mode, Application, Vertical and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

A2P SMS Market Segmentation

By Components

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Application

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

A2P SMS Market Key Competitors include

Syniverse Technologies(US)

AMD Telecom(Spain)

Fortytwo Telecom(Malta)

CLX Communications(Sweden)

Ogangi Corporation(US)

Silverstreet(UK)

Tanla Solutions(Hyderabad)

Symsoft AB(Sweden)

Cybercomm(US)

Infobip(UK)

Route Mobile Limited( Mumbai)

Angkor Data Communication Group(Cambodia)

tyntec(Germany)

nexmo(Germany)

DIMOCO(Austria)

Vodafone Group Plc.(UK)

Bharti Airtel Limited(New Delhi)

AT&T(US)

Sinch(Sweden)

Comviva(Gurugram)

Bics(Belgium)

Tata Communications (Mumbai)

Genesys(US)

Global Message Services(GMS)(Sweden)

Monty Mobile(UK)

China Mobile(China)

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Components, Deployment Mode, Application Area, Vertical and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

