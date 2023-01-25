New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Surveillance Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412325/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the video surveillance market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, government, transportation, and residential sector. The global video surveillance market is expected to reach an estimated $76.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness for safety and security, increasing crime rate, and growing adaptation of internet protocol (IP) cameras.



Evolution of Video Surveillance Opportunities



Video surveillance opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Emerging Trends in the Video surveillance market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the video surveillance industry, include advanced 360-degree camera technology, utilization of Vizsafe platform services, and enhanced camera capabilities for video management systems.



Video surveillance market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global video surveillance market by product and service type, system type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By System Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Analog

• IP

• Others



By Product and Services Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Hardware

• Camera

• Storage

• Encoder

• Others

• Software

• Services



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Commercial

• Hotel

• Banking & Finance

• Retail

• Others

• Residential

• Transportation

• Government

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

List of Video surveillance companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies video surveillance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the video surveillance companies profiled in this report include:

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

• Bosch Security Systems

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Axis Communication

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pelco

• Hanwa

Video SurveillanceMarket Insight

• The analyst forecasts that IP surveillance system is expected to remain the largest system type, and is also expected to witness highest growth due to growing development of smart city and smart home applications. Additionally, technological innovations, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics, and affordability are the factors driving the growth of the IP camera market

• Commercial segment is expected to remain the largest end use market, and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in hotels, banks, and retail enterprises.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Video Surveillance Market

• Market Size Estimates:Video Surveillance Market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by product and services, system, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Video surveillance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, systems type, product & services, and regions of in the video surveillance market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the video surveillance market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the video surveillance market size?

Answer:The global video surveillance market is expected to reach an estimated $76.8 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for video surveillance market

Answer:The video surveillance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the video surveillance market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, Stringent government regulations & policies, and growing demand for safety and prevention of risks.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for video surveillance market?

Answer:Commercial, Residential, and Transportation are major end use industries video surveillance market

Q5. What are the emerging trends in video surveillance market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the video surveillance industry, include advanced 360-degree camera technology, utilization of Vizsafe platform services, and enhanced camera capabilities for video management systems.

Q6. Who are the key video surveillance companies?



Answer:Some of the key video surveillance companies are as follows:

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

Ltd.

• Axis Communication

• Bosch Security Systems Inc.

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

• Honeywell Security Group

• Panasonic System Communications

• Pelco (by Schneider Electric)

• Avigilon Corporation

• Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

• Infinova Corporation

• Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

Q7. Which video surveillance product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that IP surveillance system is expected to remain the largest system type, and is also expected to witness highest growth due to growing development of smart city and smart home applications

Q8. In video surveillance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the video surveillance market by system (Analog, IP, and others), product and services (hardware (camera, storage, encoder, others), software, and service), by end-use industry (commercial (hotel, banking & finance, retail, and others), residential, transportation, government, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the video surveillance market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For any questions related to video surveillance market or related to security camera, in home security camera, wireless security cameras, CCTV, surveillance cameras, spy camera, video surveillance companies, video surveillance market size, video surveillance market share, video surveillance analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________