The future of the automotive millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar IC market looks attractive with opportunities in adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning, parking assist, automatic emergency braking system (AEBS), and other automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The global automotive millimeter-wave radar IC market is expected to reach $877.9 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increase in the adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs, increasing governments’ regulations for vehicle safety, and growing demand for autonomous vehicles.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of CMOS RF transceiver and focus on miniaturization of products. Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.

V., United Monolithic Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Texas Instruments are among the major automotive mmWave radar IC providers.



Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive millimeter-wave radar IC market by product type, application, frequency range, technology, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M and M unit shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• 24 GHz

• 77 GHz & Others



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Forward Collision Warning

• Parking Assist

• Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

• Others



By Frequency Range [$M and M Unit shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Short and Medium Radar

• Long-Range Radar



By Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• GaAs

• Si

Ge BiCMOS

• RF CMOS



By Region [$M and M Unit shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive millimeter-wave radar IC companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive millimeter-wave radar IC companies profiled in this report include.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.

V.

• Texas Instruments

• United Monolithic Semiconductor

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that 24 GHz is the largest product type used due to its low cost. 77 GHz & other types mmWave radar IC are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its wider bandwidth, improve range resolution, and accuracy.

• Adaptive cruise control will remain the largest application over the forecast period.

• North America will remain the largest region and Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period

Features of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automotive millimeter-wave radar IC market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, application, frequency range, technology, and region as follows:

• Regional Analysis: Automotive millimeter-wave radar IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in product type, application, frequency range, technology, and region as follows:

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive millimeter-wave radar IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive millimeter-wave radar IC by product type (24GHz , 77GHz and others) by application (adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning, parking assist, automatic emergency braking system (AEBS), and other automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)), by frequency range (short and medium radar and long-range radar), by technology (GaAs, Si

Ge BICMOS, RF CMOS) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



