The future of the global ethernet test equipment market looks attractive with opportunities in the telecommunication, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The global ethernet test equipment market is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are emergence of 5G technology, increasing need of higher bandwidth, and development of data center.



Emerging Trends in the Ethernet Test Equipment Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Introduction of power over ethernet tester and development of CANoe ethernet. Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, Ideal Networks, and Viavi Solutions are among the major ethernet test equipment providers.



Ethernet Test Equipment Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global ethernet test equipment market by speed type, function, end use industry, and region as follows:



Equipment by Speed Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• 1 GbE

• 10 GbE

• 40 GbE and Others



Equipment by Function [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Speed Tester

• Wire Mapping

• Continuity Tester

• Permanent Link Tester

• Network Channel Tester



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ethernet Test Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Ethernet Test Equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Ethernet Test Equipment companies profiled in this report include.

• Anritsu

• Spirent Communications

• Keysight Technologies

• Viavi Solutions

• Yokogawa

• Xena Networks

• EXFO

• Ideal Networks

• GAOTek

• GL Communications

• Teledyne LeCroy

Ethernet Test Equipment Market Insight

• The analyst forecast that 40 GbE and above ethernet test equipment type is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its high data speeds, cost-effective technology, and low-latency requirements.

• Telecommunication will remain the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of 5G network along with higher bandwidth requirement.

• North America will remain the largest region due to increasing demand of bandwidth in telecommunication and automotive industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the 5G technology.

Features of Ethernet Test Equipment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ethernet test equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ethernet test equipment market size by various segments, such as speed type, function, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Ethernet test equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, speed type, function, and regions for the ethernet test equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ethernet test equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ethernet test equipment by speed type (1 GbE, 10 GbE, and above 40 GbE and others), by function (speed tester, wire mapping, continuity testers, permanent link tester, and network channel tester), by end use industry (automotive, telecommunication, manufacturing, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



