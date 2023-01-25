Cartesian Robot Market Is Expected To Progress at A CAGR Of 7.1% to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for cartesian robots is anticipated to reach US$ 2,751.4 million in 2023 and grow at a healthy 7.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for cartesian robots is driven by the rising demand for these machines from the automotive sector. The market for cartesian robots is also driven by the high level of precision, robustness, and repeatability that these machines provide for an effective and affordable option to increase overall productivity.



Use of cartesian robots for part insertion, palletizing, welding auto parts, and pick-and-pale. Automobile companies are choosing to use automation and robots to boost their manufacturing output as a result of rising auto sales around the world, which is also a market driver for cartesian robots.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 5436.2 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 98 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cartesian robot market is projected to reach US$ 5,463.2 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 6.7% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

3-axis cartesian robot in type segment dominates the market with 55.4% market share in 2023.

Under application, handling cartesian robot dominates the market and is valued at US$ 887.6 million in 2023.

Based on region, demand for cartesian robot is expected to increase at CAGR of 7.7% in East Asia during the forecast period.



“Improvement in the Surveillance Boosts the Cartesian Robot Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Due to their rigid and lightweight construction, cartesian/gantry robots are highly accurate and repeatable. Due to its simple construction, the cartesian robot can be intuitively programmed and easily visualized when evaluating new automation.

Most portal robots are configurable. From various engine and transmission options to components and materials, these robots are ready to take on the challenges of humid, dangerous and dirty environments. During the anticipated period, these factors can help the global cartesian robot market grow.

Competitive Landscape

Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Kuka AG, ABB, Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS, Promot Switches, MoTeC Pty Ltd., Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Stone Technologies Limited, Seiko Epson Corporation

Acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances are a few examples of non-organic growth strategies that are used by many companies. Market participants have been benefited from these actions in growing their clientele and revenue.

By incorporating innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, robot can become smarter and more effective, potentially helping to lift and move heavy payloads. Such innovative products have a great chance of succeeding in the market in the near future.

Some of the key developments are:

In April 2021, Kuka AG unveiled the first version of iiQKA.OS, a new operating system that will make using robots much simpler. This new operating system offers a foundation for an entire ecosystem and gives users access to a wide range of equipment, programs, apps, services, and accessories that can be installed, used, and enhanced by the system with ease.



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of cartesian robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS

Aerotech Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

FUNAC Corporation

Kuka AG

MoTeC Pty Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Promot Switches

Stone Technologies Limited

Toshiba machine Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Segmentation of Cartesian Robot Industry Research

By Axis Type : 1-Axis 2-Axis 3-Axis

By Application : Handling Palletizing Welding Others

By End Use Industry : Automotive Pharmaceutics Food & Beverage Semiconductor & Electronics Aerospace & Defense Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)





The increased focus on the use of collaborative robots and the preference for the automotive industry present an opportunity for the cartesian robot market. Consequently, it can be predicted that the market for cartesian robots will grow impressively over the course of the forecast period as cartesian robot are shifting to become more advanced in coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cartesian robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of axis type, (1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis), application, (handling, palletizing, welding, others), end use industry, (automotive, pharmaceutics, food & beverage, semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & defense, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

