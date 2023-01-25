New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Power Transmission Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412315/?utm_source=GNW



The future of wireless power transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphones, notebooks & tablets, wearable electronics, and electric vehicle charging applications. The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% to 25% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.

Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology, Implementation, and Application



Wireless Power Transmission Market by Segments



The study includes trends and forecast for the global wireless power transmission market by technology, implementation, application, and region, as follows:





Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Magnetic Resonance

Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared



Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Integrated

Aftermarket



Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Receiver

Smartphones

Notebooks & Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial



Transmitter

Standalone Chargers



Automotive (In Vehicle)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial



Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



Wireless Power Transmission Market Insights



Near-field technology, such as inductive and far-field technologies are used for wireless power transmission in various end use industries. The analyst forecasts that inductive will remain the largest technology over the forecast period due its wide range of applications, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Smartphones will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities and rising adoption of inductive wireless power transmission in various smartphones.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, increasing expenditure for research and development proficiencies, and favorable government policies to improve the renewable energy mix within the region.



Features of the Wireless Power Transmission Market



Market Size Estimates: Wireless power transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wireless power transmission market size by various segments, such as by technology, implementation, and application.

Regional Analysis: Wireless power transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technologies, implementations, applications, and regions for wireless power transmission market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for wireless power transmission market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is wireless power transmission market size?

Answer: The global wireless power transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $xx billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for wireless power transmission market?

Answer: The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% to 25% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of wireless power transmission market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.

Q4. What are the major segments for wireless power transmission market?

Answer: The future of wireless power transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, notebook, tablet, wearable electronic and electric vehicle charging applications.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in wireless power transmission market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include integration of wireless charging with electric vehicle charging applications, development of consumer electronics devices, and improvement in the usage of wireless power transmission technology in the automotive industry.

Q7. Which wireless power transmission segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that inductive under the near-field segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to radiate technique that helps in long-distance wireless power transfer. Also, advanced batteries have been developed which is used in the market, and they are also used in the defense and healthcare sectors.

Q8. In wireless power transmission market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, increasing expenditure for research and development proficiencies, and rising favorable norms and incentives from various governments to improve the renewable energy blend within the region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



