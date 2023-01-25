Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen


FIXING OF COUPON RATES                   25 January 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 January 2023

Effective from 27 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 January 2023 to 27 April 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 January 2023: 3.9190% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment


Attachments

20230125_Presse_NYK_uk