New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412314/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the wireless EV charging system market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and commercial segment. The global wireless EV charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 50.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth of electric vehicles and huge investment in charging station infrastructure by players.

Wireless EV Charging System Market by Charging Type, Power Supply Range, Installation Type, Charging Station Type, Components, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type

Emerging Trends in the Wireless EV Charging System Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing trends toward dynamic wireless charging systems and introduction of magnetizable concrete technology as well as autonomous parking concept.



Wireless EV Charging System Market by Segments



Wireless EV Charging System Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global wireless EV charging system market by charging type, power supply range, installation type, charging station type, components, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region as follows:



By Charging Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

Dynamic

Stationary



By Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

3-<11KW

11-50KW

More than 50KW



By Charging Station Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

Commercial

Home



By Installation Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

Original Equipment Market

Aftermarket



By Component [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad



By Propulsion Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

Electric Passenger Cars

Electric Commercial Vehicles



By Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2027]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The United Kingdom

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World



List of Wireless EV Charging System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wireless EV charging system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the wireless EV charging system companies profiled in this report include.



WiTricity Corporation

Evatran Group

HEVO Power

Momentum Dynamics

Conductix-Wampfler

BMW

WAVE



Wireless EV Charging System Market Insight



The analyst forecasts that the stationary wireless charging system will remain the largest market during the forecast period due to its user friendliness and wider application.

Battery electric vehicle will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing production of battery electric vehicles.

Europe will remain the largest region due to the growing electric vehicle market. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.



Features of Wireless EV Charging System Market



Market Size Estimates: Wireless EV charging system market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by charging type, power supply range, installation type, charging station type, components, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region

Regional Analysis: Wireless EV charging system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in charging type, power supply range, installation type, charging station type, components, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the wireless EV charging system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the growth forecast for wireless EV charging system market?

Answer: The wireless EV charging system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q2. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the wireless EV charging system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth of electric vehicles and huge investment in charging station infrastructure by players.

Q3. What are the major applications or end use industries for wireless EV charging system?

Answer: Passenger cars are the major end use industry for wireless EV charging system.

Q4. What are the emerging trends in wireless EV charging system market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing trends toward dynamic wireless charging systems and introduction of magnetizable concrete technology as well as autonomous parking concept

Q5. Who are the key wireless EV charging system companies?



Answer: Some of the key wireless EV charging system companies are as follows:

WiTricity Corporation

Evatran Group

HEVO Power

Momentum Dynamics

Conductix-Wampfler

BMW

WAVE



Q6.

Which wireless EV charging system product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: Stationary wireless charging system will remain the largest market during the forecast period due to its user friendliness and wider application.

Q7. In wireless EV charging system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global wireless EV charging system market by charging type (dynamic and stationary), power supply range(3-<11 KW, 11-50 KW, and more than 50 KW), installation type (commercial and home), charging station type (original equipment market and aftermarket), components (base charging pads, power control units, and vehicle charging pads), propulsion type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to wireless EV charging system market or related to wireless EV charging, ear buds, wave, extender, switch, microphone, camera, system, switch, system, evolution, security system, channel, electric, efficient, wireless EV charging system companies, wireless EV charging system market size, wireless EV charging system market share, wireless EV charging system analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412314/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________