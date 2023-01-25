New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foam Core Materials Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412312/?utm_source=GNW



Foam Core Material Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the foam core material market looks promising with opportunities in the end use and product type market. The global foam core material market is expected to reach an estimated $989.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027 The major driver for foam core material performance benefit and growing demand of foam core material in end uses.

Foam Core Material Market by End Use, and Product Type



Emerging Trends in the Foam Core Material Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of hybrid system, replacement of conventional metal structures with composites, introduction of recyclable foam core.



Foam Core Material Market by Segments



The study includes a forecast for the global foam core material market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Foam Core Material Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Wind Energy

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Others



Foam Core Material Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

PVC

PET

SAN

Others



Foam Core Material Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



List of Foam Core Material Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies foam core material companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the foam core material companies profiled in this report includes.



DIAB

Gurit

3A Composites

Armacell

SABIC

Solvay



The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use segment and aerospace is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for use of lightweight material to manufacture aircrafts.

The analyst forecasts that PVC type foam core material will remain the largest product type segment and SAN is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to majorly used in end use.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to wide acceptance in various end uses owing to their high strength and low weight, which is driving the demand for core materials in various end use.



Market Size Estimates: Foam core material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region.

Regional Analysis: Foam core material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type, and regions for the foam core material market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the foam core material market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the foam core material market size?

Answer: The global foam core material market is expected to reach an estimated $989.2 million by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for foam core material market?

Answer: The foam core material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the foam core material market?

Answer: The major driver for foam core material performance benefit and growing demand of foam core material in end uses.

Q4. What are the major end uses for foam core material?

Answer: Wind Energy and marine are the major end uses for foam core material.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in foam core material market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of hybrid system, replacement of conventional metal structures with composites, introduction of recyclable foam core.

Q6. Who are the key foam core material companies?



Answer: Some of the key foam core material companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which foam core material product type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that PVC type foam core material will remain the largest product type segment and SAN is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to majorly used in end use.

Q8: In foam core material market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and Europe will witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global foam core material market by end use (wind energy, marine, construction, transportation and others), product type (PVC, PET, SAN and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to foam core material market or related to foam core material market size, foam core material market analysis, foam core material suppliers, foam core material manufacturers, foam core material raw material, foam core material cost, foam core material market trend and forecast, foam core material applications, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

