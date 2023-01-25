Sonoco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, today announced upcoming investor events:



Sonoco’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. The press release and management presentation will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.





Bank of America Global Agriculture & Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Sonoco management will be presenting and supporting investor materials will be available on the events page of investor.sonoco.com. Sonoco will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. Interested participants should contact their Bank of America representative to secure a meeting time.





NYSE Materials Virtual Investor Access Day on March 14, 2023. Sonoco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the virtual conference. Interested investors should contact Linda Woodard at the NYSE to secure a meeting time.

