Pultrusion Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

The future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the construction, wind energy, transportation, electrical and electronics and consumer goods. The global pultrusion market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry includes close collaboration between industry players to serve their unique needs and find new application areas and development of green technology products.



The study includes a forecast for the global pultrusion market by application, type, end use industry, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Window Profiles

Rebar

Ladder Rails

Cable Trays

Electric Insulators

Decking

Grating

Road Markers

Sound Barriers

Sporting Goods

Tool Handles

Utility Poles

Structural Shapes

Transportation

Wind Energy

Others



By Type [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Corrosion

Non-Corrosion



By End Use [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016– 2027]:

Construction

Wind Energy

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other



By Fiber Type [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber and other Composites



By Resin Type [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Polyester Composites

Epoxy Composites

Vinlyester Composites

Phenolic Composites

Other composites



By Region [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW



List of Pultrusion Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pultrusion companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pultrusion companies profiled in this report includes.



Strongwell Corporation

Exel Composites

Werner Company

Avient

Bedford Reinforcement

Creative Pultrusion Inc

Tecton Products

Teel Plastics

Fiberline Composites



Pultrusion Market Insight



The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial activities in various developing countries. Transportation is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Structural shapes will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because due to its increasing use in construction end use industry. Utility pole is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Features of Pultrusion Market



Market Size Estimates: Pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, type, end use, fiber type, resin type, and region

Regional Analysis: Pultrusion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, type, end use, fiber type, resin type, and region for the pultrusion market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pultrusion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the pultrusion market size?

Answer: The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pultrusion market?

Answer: The pultrusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pultrusion market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for pultrusion?

Answer: Structural shapes and wind energy are the major applications for pultrusion.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in pultrusion market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes close collaboration between industry players to serve their unique needs and find new application areas and development of green technology products.

Q6. Who are the key pultrusion companies?



Answer: Some of the key pultrusion companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which pultrusion product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that non-corrosion segment will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In pultrusion market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global pultrusion market by application (window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sound barrier, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others), type (corrosion, and non-corrosion), end use industry (construction, wind energy, transportation, E&E, consumer goods, and others), fiber type (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, polyurethane composites, phenolic and other composites), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



