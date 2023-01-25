New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Value Chain Analysis of Carbon Fiber Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412310/?utm_source=GNW

The future of the carbon fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The global carbon fiber market is to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for lightweight composite materials, increasing length of wind blade, development of wide body aircrafts with high composites content, and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.



The analyst has examined the value chain of the carbon fiber market and has come up with a comprehensive research report,” Value Chain Analysis of the Carbon Fiber Market”. The report suggests valuable insights for sales and marketing professionals interested in the industry.





The study includes following discussion points on carbon fiber value chain on a global level:

Industry outlook

Major players at various nodes of the value chain

Market size ($) at various nodes of the value chain

Profitability analysis at various nodes of the value chain



A total of 5 figures/charts and 5 tables are provided in this 30-page report to help in your business decisions.

