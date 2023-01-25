BrainBox AI Expands Product Offering to Meet Multi-Site Retail Industry’s Demand for Carbon Emission Reduction and Energy Efficiency

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, the market leader in autonomous artificial intelligence for commercial real estate, today announced an expansion of its product offering, dedicated to multi-site retail portfolios. With in-store retail nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, retailers are looking for solutions to reduce energy costs and emissions, while still optimizing customer and employee comfort. As brick-and-mortar stores are being called on to lead the way in the green real estate revolution, BrainBox AI addresses the needs of retailers by offering a solution that can meet or exceed a company’s sustainability targets.



“Retail supply chains are responsible for 25% of global GHG emissions, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Our product offering enables retailers to quickly and efficiently reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint so that they can become part of the climate change solution,” said Sam Ramadori, Chief Executive Officer, BrainBox AI. “When it comes to fighting climate change, speed, scale and impact matter. Here, our mission is to empower brick-and-mortar retailers and warehouses to reduce their carbon emissions and play a critical role in adopting energy efficient climate solutions to address the GHGs they are emitting.”

Built on the foundation of BrainBox AI’s core solution; this new offering for multi-site retailers can be connected to an existing building management system or via wireless cloud-connected AI-enabled thermostat upgrades.

Today, a number of retailers have already signed up to experience the benefits of BrainBox AI’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. Sleep Country, Canada’s leading specialty sleep retailer, installed BrainBox AI across 214 stores, representing 1.1 million square feet of retail space across Canada. BrainBox AI has also been deployed in hundreds of other multi-site real estate locations including grocers, discount retailers, big box stores, medical clinics, sporting goods stores, and more. To date, BrainBox AI has decreased its multi-site retail clients’ HVAC electricity spend by an average 26% and gas spend by an average 34%, enabling an overall average 28% reduction in the HVAC emissions of their buildings.



Additionally, retailers will experience up to a 15% reduction in maintenance costs, up to a 50% extension of equipment service life, and a 60% improvement in comfort level for customers and associates.

Continued Ramadori, “BrainBox AI’s expansion of our capabilities will enable brick-and-mortar retailers to lead the way among their peers in the multi-site real estate sector in achieving their sustainability goals. We invite retailers to join BrainBox AI in the effort to make a positive impact on the environment, reduce energy consumption, and help achieve our climate targets.”

Visit BrainBox AI's multi-site retail page to learn more.

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment, its energy consumption and significant contribution to climate change. As innovators of the global energy transition, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Working together with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in various sectors, including office buildings, hotels, commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 150 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA) and McGill University. For more information visit: www.brainboxai.com

