Global Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Markets Report 2022-2031: Opportunities in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Revenue Growth for Retailers on the Horizon

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Cargo Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of unmanned cargo aircraft technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next nine years - 2023-2031 in the aerospace industry. It also examines unmanned cargo aircraft markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The unmanned cargo aircraft market includes autonomous drones (quadcopters), autonomous fixed wing aircraft, and autonomous helicopters that are used to carry cargo payloads.



Air cargo services have been around for over a century. Initially it was used to transport mail and light packages, but it had quickly evolved into the transportation of heavy civilian and military cargo across continents, once large airliners started operating.



The development of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technologies has expanded their range of applications offering civilian and military users the ability to operate them in cargo transportation roles. This expansion has led to a whole new market of unmanned aerial logistics vehicles called the Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market, which led to the formation of new companies, predominantly start-ups.



Throughout the report we show how unmanned cargo aircraft are used today to add real value, as well as how will they be used in the near and distant future. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis.



Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the unmanned cargo aircraft market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the unmanned cargo aircraft market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various application, propulsion, and end user markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into use case patterns and commercialisation of the technology for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the application market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the unmanned cargo aircraft market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Leading Companies

Amazon.com, Inc.

Bell Textron Inc.

DRONAMICS

Elroy Air

Matternet

Pipistrel d.o.o

Wing Aviation LLC.

Zipline

The Boeing Company

Natilus

Volansi, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Figures



3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL)

3.3 Edge Computing to Cloud Computing and 5G

3.4 UAV Design, Composite Materials, and 3D Printing

3.5 Smart Infrastructure and Battery Technology



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Structure

4.3 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Cost effectiveness and time savings

5.2.2 Urgent need for environmental sustainability

5.2.3 Safety and access to remote areas

5.2.4 Increasing demand for logistics

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Cross-Industry partnerships and collaborations

5.3.2 Investment and Funding

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

5.4.2 Revenue growth for retailers

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Evolution of battery technology

5.5.2 Certification and Regulatory Framework

5.5.3 Public acceptance and Cybersecurity



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Australia

6.2 China

6.3 India

6.4 Japan

6.5 Singapore

6.6 African Countries

6.7 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

6.8 Israel

6.9 United Kingdom (UK)

6.10 Germany

6.11 Ukraine

6.12 United States of America (US)



7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region overview

7.3 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market Regions by Application

7.4 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market Regions by Propulsion

7.5 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market Regions by End User

7.6 Opportunity Analysis



8 Application Market Forecast to 2031

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Application overview

8.3 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Application Market by Region

8.3.1 E-Commerce, Parcel, & Postal Delivery Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

8.3.2 Military & Homeland Security Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

8.3.3 Healthcare & Humanitarian Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

8.3.4 Industrial & Maritime Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

8.4 Opportunity Analysis



9 Propulsion Market Forecast to 2031

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Propulsion overview

9.3 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Propulsion Market by Region

9.3.1 Fuel Propulsion Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

9.3.2 Hybrid Propulsion Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

9.3.3 Electric Propulsion Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

9.4 Opportunity Analysis



10 End User Market Forecast to 2031

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by End User overview

10.3 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft End User Market by Region

10.3.1 Commercial Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

10.3.2 Military & Civil Services Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market by Region

10.4 Opportunity Analysis



11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact



12 Leading Companies



13 Results and Conclusions



Companies Mentioned

