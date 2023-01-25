Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% in 2022 – 2027, the dust control suppression chemicals market is boosted owing to the growing regulatory compliance towards the dust release from industries predicts Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dust control measures are applicable to any construction site where there is a potential for air and water pollution from dust traveling across the landscape or through the air. This creates the need for dust control suppression chemicals to limit dust particles and avoid the deaths of workers from inhaling dust and regulatory fine for polluting the environment. The demand for dust control suppression chemicals from the construction sector is estimated to be CAGR 4.7% in 2022-2027.

It is very challenging to control dust from mining processing equipment during grinding, crushing, screening, conveying, drying, packaging, and loading. This is why proper design and selection of dust control equipment is an important concern amongst the miners, which gives a push to the requirement for dust suppression chemicals in the mining sector.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the largest market and accounted for 48% of the global Dust Control suppressions chemicals market. China, the United States, Russia, and Germany constitute the largest dust control suppressions markets. However, emerging region such as India and South American countries will act as big opportunities, says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

As we step into the future, existing and new end-user industries are looking for better dust controlling solutions and green products for dust control which offers a set of distinct advantages and lucrative benefits for construction applications, including easy application and long-life protection during extreme climatic conditions.​ Hence many manufacturers and researchers across the world have invested in developing newer bio-based green products to comply with government regulations.

Himanshu believes that the growing awareness towards the reduction of dust pollutants in the air and rising regulatory compliance towards the limitation of the dust particle will mandate the manufacturer to use dust control suppression chemicals. For instance, In the United States and Canada, the mining operations are governed by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Clean Air Act (CAA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

Furthermore, duct control suppressions chemicals offer unique solutions to the pharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical dust explosion hazards often occur in material charging, granulation, blending, drying, compression, milling, coating, and dust collection operations. The growing focus on the pharmaceutical sector by many countries is estimated to create a healthy demand for such chemicals.

This will create scope for new factory setups and expansion of existing facilities to grab growth opportunities in construction, mining, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage markets.

The existing players in recent years are looking forward to strengthening their market position through newer products and solution launches and providing end-to-end consulting service to bring down the dust emission. For instance, one of the leading fine particle specialist Reynolds Soil Technologies (RST Solutions) started assisting mine site operators to comply with tougher workplace exposure standards for airborne contaminants.

