Prefilled Syringe Market Trends and ForecastThe global prefilled syringe market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027

Prefilled Syringe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global prefilled syringe market looks promising with opportunities in hospital/clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and other end-users. The global prefilled syringe market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing home-based healthcare market.

Prefilled Syringe Market by Application, Design, End Use, Material, and Type

Emerging Trends in Prefilled Syringe

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of syringe plunger stopper for enhanced biologic drug delivery and usage of finer needles or microneedles in prefilled syringes.





In this market, diabetes is the largest application market, and hospitals/clinics is the largest end use segment. Growth in various segments of the prefilled syringe market are shown in the figure below.

Prefilled Syringe Market by Segments





The study includes trends and forecast for the global prefilled syringe market by application, design, end use, material, type, and region as follows:





Prefilled Syringe Market by Material [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

Glass-Based

Plastic-Based



Prefilled Syringe Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

Conventional

Safety



Prefilled Syringe Market by Design [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

Single-Chamber

Dual-Chamber

Customized



Prefilled Syringe Market by Application [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others



Prefilled Syringe Market by End User [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Prefilled Syringe Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Brazil



List of Prefilled Syringe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, prefilled syringe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prefilled syringe companies profiled in this report include-



• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Gerresheimer AG

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Schott AG

• Baxter International

• Nipro Corporation

• Shandong Weigao Group



Prefilled Syringe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts conventional prefilled syringes will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic devices like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

• Diabetes will remain the largest application segment over the forecast due to rise in adoption of injectable devices, surges in the advantages of prefilled syringes, and an increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

• APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced instruments, and development of the R&D sector.

Features of the Global Prefilled Syringe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global prefilled syringe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global prefilled syringe market size by material, product type, design, application, end user, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global prefilled syringe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by material, product type, design, application, end user, and region for the global prefilled syringe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global prefilled syringe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model



FAQ

Q1. What is the prefilled syringe market size?

Answer: The global prefilled syringe market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for the prefilled syringe market?

Answer: The global prefilled syringe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the prefilled syringe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing home-based healthcare market.

Q4. What are the major applications of the prefilled syringe market?

Answer: Anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others are the major application segments of prefilled syringe.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the prefilled syringe market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of syringe plunger stopper for enhanced biologic drug delivery and usage of finer needles or microneedles in prefilled syringes.

Q6. Who are the key prefilled syringe companies?



Answer: Some of the key prefilled syringe companies are as follows:

Q7. Which will be the largest product type segment of the prefilled syringe market in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that conventional prefilled syringes will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic devices like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Q8: In prefilled syringe market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the next five years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global prefilled syringe market by material (glass-based and plastic-based), product type (conventional and safety), design (single chamber, dual chamber, and customized), application (anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others), end user (hospitals/clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global prefilled syringe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global prefilled syringe market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this prefilled syringe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the prefilled syringe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the prefilled syringe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the prefilled syringe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the prefilled syringe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global prefilled syringe market?



For any questions related to prefilled syringe market or related to prefilled syringe manufacture, prefilled syringe companies, prefilled syringe market share, prefilled syringe market analysis, prefilled syringe market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

