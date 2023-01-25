Needle-Free Injection System Market Trends and ForecastThe global needle-free injection system market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Needle Free Injection System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412304/?utm_source=GNW



Needle-Free Injection System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the needle-free injection system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The global needle-free injection system market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and rise in demand for self-injection devices.

Needle Free Injection System Market by Product, Technology, Usability, Type of Medication, Site of Delivery, Application, and End User

Emerging Trends in Needle-Free Injection System Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the needle-free injection system industry include introduction of bubble gun and usage of highly-focused liquid microjets for needle-free injection systems.



Needle Free Injection System Market by Segments



In this market, jet-based technology is the largest technology type market, whereas vaccine is largest in application. Growth in various segment of the needle-free injection system market are given below:

Evolution of Needle Free Injection System Technologies



The study includes trends and forecast for the global needle-free injection system market by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, end user, and region as follows:



By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors



By Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injector

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injector

Laser-Based Needle-Free Injector

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injector



By Usability [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors



By Type of Medication [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors



By Site of Delivery [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Intradermal Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Subcutaneous Injectors



By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Vaccine Needle-Free Delivery

Insulin Needle-Free Delivery

Pain Management Needle-Free Delivery

Oncology Needle-Free Delivery

Others



By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 – 2027]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World

Brazil



List of Needle-Free Injection System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, needle-free injection system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the needle-free injection system companies profiled in this report include-



Endo International plc

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Penjet Corporation

Medical International Technology Inc.

PharmaJet



Needle-Free Injection System Market Insights



The analyst forecasts that the jet-based needle-free injector segment accounted for the largest share as it helps in preventing needlestick injuries to healthcare providers and overcomes the drawbacks of improper and unsterile reuse of needles & syringes.

Within the needle-free injection system market, fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors are the major product types. The prefilled needle-free injectors segment is expected to witness the highest growth as the majority of these prefilled syringes are automated and thus reducing the risk of physical handling and ensuring a safer use.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due growing prevalence of chronic disease and rising demand for self-injection systems contribute to driving the market. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the expansion of private-sector hospitals and clinics to rural areas, the availability of low-cost labor for manufacturing.



Features of the Global Needle-Free Injection System Market



Market Size Estimates: Global needle-free injection system market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global needle-free injection system market size by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, end user, and region in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global needle-free injection system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, end user, and region for the global needle-free injection system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global needle-free injection system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the needle-free injection system market size?

Answer: The global needle-free injection system market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for needle-free injection system?

Answer: The needle-free injection system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the needle-free injection system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and rise in demand for self-injection devices.

Q4. What are the major product types for the needle-free injection system market?

Answer: Fillable and prefilled are the major product types of needle-free injection system.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the needle-free injection system market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of bubble gun and usage of highly-focused liquid microjets for needle-free injection systems.

Q6. Who are the key needle-free injection system companies?



Answer: Some of the key needle-free in companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which will be the largest needle-free injection system technology segment in the 2022-2027?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the jet-based needle-free injector segment accounted for the largest share as it helps in preventing needlestick injuries to healthcare providers and overcomes the drawbacks of improper and unsterile reuse of needles & syringes.

Q8. In needle-free injection system market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due growing prevalence of chronic disease and rising demand for self-injection systems contribute to driving the market.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global needle-free injection system market by product (fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors), technology (jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors, and vibration-based needle-free injectors), usability (reusable and disposable needle-free injectors), type of medication (liquid-based needle-free injectors, powder-based needle-free injectors, and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors), site of delivery (intradermal injectors, intramuscular injectors, and subcutaneous injectors), application (vaccine needle-free delivery, insulin needle-free delivery, pain management needle-free delivery, oncology needle-free delivery, and others), end users (hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global needle-free injection system market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the global needle-free injection system market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this needle-free injection system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the needle-free injection system market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the needle-free injection system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in the needle-free injection system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the needle-free injection system market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global needle-free injection system market?



For any questions related to needle-free injection system market or related to needle-free injection system companies, needle-free injection system market share, needle-free injection system market analysis, needle-free injection system market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

