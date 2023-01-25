Immutable Holdings Provides Update on Coffee and Crypto Daily Newsletter and Launches Accompanying Podcast

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTC: IHDLF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is excited to announce that its daily newsletter, Coffee and Crypto, has reached over 40,000 subscribers since its release in Q4 of 2022. The Company has also launched an accompanying bi-weekly podcast under the same title.



Coffee and Crypto is a new brand and media property under the Immutable Media business line within Immutable Holdings. It offers a free, 3-minute read daily newsletter and bi-weekly podcast that recaps the latest news and developments happening across the digital assets industry. Both the newsletter and podcast are designed to be easily accessible ways for readers and listeners to stay informed while aiming to provide entertaining, insightful commentary.

In addition to its informative content, Coffee and Crypto provides the Company with a new avenue where additional content and product offerings may be developed in the future. In the near-term, Immutable Holdings intends to leverage the newsletter and podcast as part of its broader strategies for attracting additional users for its other businesses, including NFT.com.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong response to Coffee and Crypto since its launch,” said Jordan Fried, Immutable Holdings Founder and CEO. “We believe that it will be an invaluable resource for anyone new to crypto or looking to stay informed about the digital assets industry, and we look forward to expanding the offerings under the Coffee and Crypto brand in the future.”

To subscribe to the Coffee and Crypto newsletter, visit coffeandcrypto.com and follow @GetCoffeeCrypto on Twitter for regular updates. In addition episodes of the podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built within the digital assets’ ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and Coffee and Crypto. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

