Global Air Ambulance Services Market Is Expected To Expand At a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% by 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance services market is expected to be valued at US$ 17.9 billion in 2023. It is projected that the market will rise with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period and enjoy a total valuation of US$ 45.4 billion in 2033.



The air ambulance service is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and growing government R&D expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. Air ambulance is beneficial in offering immediate and timely services to the patient in case of any medical emergencies in comparison with road transportation. Due to this factor, it is gaining immense popularity among people and thereby witnessed huge demand worldwide with the rising incidence of strokes, road accidents, natural calamities, and chronic diseases.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 50.43 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



During the historic period (2018-2022), the CAGR of air ambulance services market was 8.1%

The market is projected to rise with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

Among the region, East Asia is to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period in the air ambulance services market.

In the segment by type, rotary wing holds the largest share with 76.0% in the global air ambulance services market.

With substantial growth in the geriatric population, demand for standardized healthcare infrastructure is necessitated by the government worldwide. In such matter concern, the government is spending efficiently towards the establishment of advanced healthcare infrastructure to offer immediate and timely treatment to patients. Owing to this factor, demand for air ambulance services is projected to rise in the forthcoming period.

Market Development

The air ambulance service market is highly fragmented with the presence of various established and emerging market players in the market. These market players are taking favourable moves like service launches, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their global footprint and market share. Whereas, technological advancement in air ambulance services is one of the leading factors attributing to the market development.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Air Ambulance Services industry are focusing on advancing their research and fast-tracking the development of new Air Ambulance Services to launch new products and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market.

In February 2020, Bombardier announced the sale of two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to North Dakota-based Fargo Jet Center (FJC). These aircraft were to be converted to a dedicated medevac configuration and delivered to air ambulance service provider Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR), based in Warsaw, Poland.

In April 2021, Babcock Norway was awarded a new contract to provide a round-the-clock fast jet air ambulance service to the rescEU scheme. The new contract will see Babcock provide a fast jet air ambulance capability across the EU including aircraft maintenance, the provision of personnel, and their training.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Ambulance Services include

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Falck Holding A/S

Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

Ziqitza Health Care Limited

Medivic Aviation

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

America Ambulance Services, Inc.

BVG India Ltd.

Air Methods Corporation

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc

Key Segments in Air Ambulance Services Industry Research

By Type : Rotary-wing Fixed-wing

By Service Model : Hospital-based Community-based

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air ambulance services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (fixed wing and rotary wing), service model (hospitals, independent/private, and government-owned) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

